PlayStation DEALMANIA now live with up to 80% off over 2,100 titles, Disney Collection $19.50, more

Update: New QVC accounts (or one you just made) can score the new The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom at $34.99 using code KCLQVC25 at checkout. But you better go quick before it sells out.

Sony has now launched a new DEALMANIA sale on PSN offering up to 80% off 2,100 different titles and DLC packs. This sale also joins its latest Games Under $20 sale and an indie game sale with up to 75% off. In other words, next time you boot up the PlayStation Store on your console – which might very well be the new PS5 Pro by year’s end if the latest rumors ring true – you’ll find literally thousands of games on sale. Just be sure to scope out the latest details on the potential PS5 Pro right here and next month’s PS Plus free games have now been revealed. Then head below for more.

***Xbox Series X 2TB Galaxy Black edition now up for pre-order at $600

***Score new game releases at QVC – $30 off titles of $60 with code WELCOME30

Nintendo Switch game deals

Best Buy Plus and Total members can leverage a Buy Two Get One FREE offer to score some deals on new Switch games. This sale includes all of the titles you’ll find right here, but you can also use this offer on some of the brand new games that were unveiled at the summer Direct show too:

Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60

Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60

Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

