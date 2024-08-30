Apple’s AirTags drop to $18.75 ea. for Labor Day: Grab four for $75 or singles down at $25

As part of its now live Labor Day sale, Best Buy is offering the 4-pack of Apple AirTags down at $74.99 shipped. Regularly $99, we are expecting a price match over at Amazon sometime today or over the weekend, but there’s no way to know for sure and the 4-pack is currently sitting at $80 there. While we did see this bundle drop down to $73 for Prime Day last month, we are only talking about a couple dollars more here – this is matching the lowest we have tracked all year otherwise at Amazon.

You can instead land a single AirTag for less, they are selling down at $24.99 via Best Buy from the usual $29 price tag – within $1 of the Prime Day low – and are sitting just below full price as of right now at just under $28 Prime shipped. But with the 4-pack deal above you’re looking at $18.74 per item tracker.

Apple’s item trackers remain the best in the game, according to our extensive testing – we sent AirTag alongside trackers from other brands on the Samsung and Google Find My network, and Apple still has the edge with its Find My network.

They feature that Cupertino-style design with Ultra Wideband technology for greater precision alongside Apple’s U1 chip. There’s a built-in speaker for audible tracking with direct connection to Apple’s Find My network to help zero-in on your misplaced gear, bags, pets, and more.

Check out some of our favorite AirTag mounts and cases below:

Apple AirTag features:

AirTag is an easy way to keep track of your stuff. Attach one to your keys, slip another one in your backpack. And just like that, they’re on your radar in the Find My app. AirTag has your back. Play a sound on the built-in speaker to help find your things, or just ask Siri for help. Precision Finding with Ultra Wideband technology leads you right to your nearby AirTag (on select iPhone models).

