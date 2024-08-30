Make your iPad 10 feel like an Air or Pro with ESR’s magnetic floating keyboard case for $80 Amazon low

The official ESR storefront over at Amazon is now offering its iPad 10 Floating Keyboard Case for $79.99 shipped in both black and white colorways. Usually sold for $100 or more, you’re looking at a minimum of $20 off thanks to this markdown. Not only that, this offer marks a return to the all-time low across both colorways and is the best price yet on the white model. While it’s not an Apple-branded accessory, this third-party alternative clocks in at $159 less than Apple’s official Magic Keyboard Folio. Learn more about ESR’s Magic Keyboard alternative down below.

If you’re rocking an iPad 10, you may be disappointed in Apple’s official keyboard. I know I’ve certainly felt that way, both in terms of the kickstand design and high price tag that costs roughly two-thirds of the iPad itself. ESR changes all of that with its Magic Keyboard alternative. You’re looking at a option that mirrors the higher-end floating keyboards with a cantilever design for a fraction of the cost. Best of all, the iPad 10 attaches magnetically, giving your base model Apple tablet an Air- or Pro-level feel.

Folks that do not already have a 10th generation iPad can currently pick one up for just $299. This is a solid value, and shouldn’t be overlooked. However, if you’d rather check out the Android side of things, you can currently grab the new OnePlus Pad 2 from $400 right now. Outfitted with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, this option offers more computing power than an iPad 10 does.

ESR iPad 10 Floating Keyboard Case features:

Work from Anywhere: upgrade your iPad to getting-stuff-done mode by transforming it into a portable productivity machine and be ready to work whenever, wherever

Quick-Set Magnetic Stand: ultra-strong magnets seamlessly combine case and tablet to let you easily open the floating cantilever stand to the perfect angle for typing or browsing

Premium Laptop-Style Keys: larger, perfectly spaced keys with a high-quality scissor mechanism provide the perfect bounce to ensure quiet, smooth, and accurate typing

