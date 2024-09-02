Rare price cut hits Lectric’s best-selling XP 3.0 long-range e-bikes at $1,199 low with $355 in bonus gear (Today only)

Lectric has made a big short-term change to its ongoing Labor Day sale, with the brand making some surprise and rare price cuts on a selection of e-bikes that already start at affordable rates. Among these marked down models is the best-selling XP 3.0 Long-Range e-bikes that are now priced at $1,199 shipped for the rest of the day, along with the included $355 in free gear. Usually priced at $1,299, we normally see the discounts from this brand being on the bundle packages that come with your purchase, but we’re getting a rare price cut here back to its pre-tariff all-time low price. You’ll also be getting the add-ons of a larger-than-normal giant cushioned saddle that is better supported by the coiled spring suspension, an accordion-style folding bike lock, a front mounting rack, and two cargo baskets (one for the front, one for the rear).

The XP 3.0 Long-Range e-bikes come with three color/model options – a standard black, a black step-thru model, or a white step-thru model – all of them sporting the same 500W hub motor (peaking at 1,000W) that works in tandem with the long-range internal 48V battery to hit top speeds of 20 MPH, or higher at 28 MPH, depending on your state’s regulations.

Your travel range will vary based on whether you’re utilizing its pedal assistance functionality (now powered by the brand’s Pedal Assist Wattage Regulation (PWR) Programming that you can learn more about here) up to 65 miles, or using the throttle alone for up to 30 miles. There’s even more built-in features to enjoy here too, like the integrated rear cargo rack, puncture-resistant tires, 180mm hydraulic disc brakes, a headlight and a taillight, as well as the LCD display and its foldable body for easier storage/transport when you’re not on the saddle.

More Lectric Labor Day price cuts ($100 off tag):

XPeak White Step-Thru e-bike with $327 in free gear: $1,299 (Reg. $1,626) 20 to 28 MPH for 55-mile range

(Reg. $1,626) XPeak Black High-Step e-bike with $327 in free gear: $1,299 (Reg. $1,626) 20 to 28 MPH for 55-mile range

(Reg. $1,626)

Be sure to also browse through all the other Lectric e-bikes within this soon-to-end sale – with the brand’s XPedition Cargo e-bike receiving the biggest bundle packages at $405 in free gear. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to check out all the other e-bike discounts, EV sales, tool deals, and more – or you can also check out last week’s Electrified roundup where you’ll find the e-bikes more closely collected together, along with a handful of great non-EV deals too.

Lectric XP 3.0 Folding e-bike features:

The Lectric XP™ 3.0 is your gateway to an elevated and powerful adventure! It takes our award-winning XP™ 2.0 design to the next level, providing our best ride to date. A quieter motor, increased torque, hydraulic brakes, longevity boosters, and added suspension are only a few of the many notable upgrades with this epic eBike design. Best of all, brand-new optimized gearing makes riding at higher speeds smoother than ever before! The XP™ 3.0 is also compatible with fan-favorite new accessory options including the Yepp Seat and a Passenger Package that can hold riders up to 150lbs.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!