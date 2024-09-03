Elgato’s new Stream Deck Neo just dropped back down to $85 (All-time low)

Amazon is now offering Elgato’s latest Stream Deck Neo for $84.99 shipped. This is only the third time we’re tracking a discount on this cute little accessory since its debut earlier this year with a $100 price tag. Today’s deal matches the lowest price we have tracked for it so far, making it a great time to cash in and snag one for your workstation or gaming setup. Best Buy is also offering it for $85 shipped today. Head below for more details on the Stream Deck Neo to find out how it can improve your workflow.

The Stream Deck Neo control hub is one of the new pieces of gear in Elgato’s Neo family which sits on your desk, offering as many as 8 customizable keys. Unlike the other control decks from Elgato, this one sports a display for glanceable info like date and time. This 8-key control hub offers all kinds of shortcuts to help you while streaming. You can use it to cycle through scenes in OBS Studio, mute/unmute your audio, and more. Alternatively, you can even use the Stream Deck Neo to get things done on your computer like muting yourself on a call, controlling music, and more. I use my Stream Deck with MacBook and Windows PCs on a daily basis, and I can’t wait to see how these control hubs will work with Apple’s iPads once the official Stream Deck supports comes to iPadOS later this year.

More accessories like this for your Mac are waiting for you over at our Mac accessories hub, so be sure to check them out. We’re tracking some solid deals on USB-C hubs, power banks, and more right now.

Elgato Stream Deck Neo features:

Control any app: With a key press, manage your video calls, music, livestreams, slideshows, and more—even when they’re in the background or minimized.

Streamline any “thing”: Save time on your tasks, no matter how simple. Navigate files and folders, paste repetitive text, and even enhance your gameplay with a single tap.

Drag-and-drop setup: Assign actions to any key in Stream Deck, easy-to-use software for Windows and Mac. New to Stream Deck? Neo is preloaded with essential resources to get you started.

Real-time insights: Keep track of your important info like viewer count, CPU usage, time zones, unread emails, stock prices, and weather with a quick glance

Multi action magic: Chain multiple actions together for max control. Ready to stream? Turn on your lighting, start your OBS intro, and go live—all with a single key press.

