Nintendo just served up loads of new details, gameplay footage, and images of Mario & Luigi: Brothership

Nintendo has now released new details, images, and video on Mario & Luigi: Brothership. Ahead of release this November (pre-orders are now live), the official Japanese Nintendo site has served up a lengthy feature piece detailing the game’s new world, the islands Mario and his mustached brother will be exploring this fall, and the combat system. We are expecting to see much of this information hit the US Nintendo properties shortly, but we can all get an early look down below.

New details, screenshots, and video for Mario & Luigi: Brothership

As we said above, the details here are Google translated from the Japanese Nintendo site, so, while the actual information is official and on point, some of the terminology/names might not be for hte US version of the game.

Nonetheless, the post says the new story takes place in a new world across the “vast ocean of Conectal Land” after Mario is “suddenly sucked into a mysterious vortex that appears in the sky.” Mario & Luigi will set a sail on “Ship Island, home to a large tree called the Conectal Tree”

Update: Nintendo has now released a new trailer for the game on its US YouTube channel, check it out below:

The game world is made up of a number of drifting islands and there are some details and new screenshots you can scope out below for a few of them.

Gran Gran Island

The island is filled with rugged, hard objects, including the sacred land of Gragradish. Objects made by residents who love to make things are displayed all over the island.

Tuis Island

It is a tourist island blessed with abundant nature. A large tree with a strange shape called Twistree grows there and is the island’s landmark.

Savireta Island

An island with a miscellaneous collection of old buildings. Recently, it seems that kidnapper birds have been appearing frequently and kidnapping the island’s residents.

Xenialver Island

It is an urban island that contributed to the economic development of Conectar Land. Many of the residents are preoccupied with business, creating a hectic atmosphere.

Kandang Island

Half of the island is made up of magma, the other half is made up of ice. Two opposing races live here, and they seem to be fighting every day over some topic or another.

The Mario & Luigi: Brothership feature then goes on to detail some of the monsters and combo combat skills the magical plumbers will be making use of:

Battles with aggressive monsters await on each island. The key to victory is to use Mario and Luigi’s combined skills effectively. Mario and Luigi can use their normal “hammer” and “jump” attacks, which can be turned into powerful “combination attacks” by pressing the buttons at the right time.

Here are the details on the new Brother Attacks:

“Brother Attacks” are powerful techniques that consume BP (Brother Points) and can turn the tide of battle with a single blow. There are various types of Brother Attacks, and for example, the familiar “Red Shell” from the series can deal massive damage to one enemy, so it is recommended to use it in boss battles.

Mario & Luigi: Brothership is officially set for release on Nintendo SWitch come November 7, 2024 and pre-orders are now live.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!