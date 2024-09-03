Wild Nothing Ear wireless buds with ChatGPT support, Google Fast Pair back at $119 all-time low

Amazon has now brought back its all-time low pricing on the Nothing Ear Wireless Earbuds at $119 shipped via the Essential-Tech storefront we have featured a number times. You can now score the black set back down at the lowest price we have tracked since release in April. While they carry a regular price at $159 on Amazon, they are actually listed with a $149 MSRP straight from Nothing, leaving you with around 20% in savings and the lowest price we can find.

We are still seeing Nothing’s 2024 ANC Ear (a) wireless buds, its more entry-level set, down at the $79 Labor Day low, but the flagship Nothing Ear buds take things up a notch.

Alongside the 45 dB Active Noise Cancellation, which is nearly double the power as the previous-generation set, they will automatically check “for noise leakage between the earbud and your ear canal” and then self-adjust smart ANC settings to make up for it. Joining support for hi-res audio (24 bit/192 kHz with LHDC 5.0 and up to 990 kbps with frequencies up to 24 bit/96 kHz with LDAC) on devices that can run it, you’re looking at up to 40.5 hours without ANC alongside a 10-minute fast charge that increases the listening time by an additional 10 hours.

Some additional notable feature, outside of the wild aesthetic design here of course, is the IP54 weather and sweat protection, Google Fast Pair tech, and the “first-of-its-kind integration” with ChatGPT for Nothing handset users:

Use your voice to access ChatGPT on Ear and Ear (a), wherever you are. Setup via the Nothing X app. Get the answers you need faster, and at your fingertips. Text, voice or image search right from your home screen (Only on Nothing earbuds when connected to Nothing phones.)

Nothing Ear Wireless Earbuds features:

Smart Noise Cancelling: Nothing but the music. Nothing ear wireless earbuds with up to 45 dB Active Noise Cancellation, Ear features our most effective and intelligent noise cancelling powers yet. Now 1.8x stronger than Ear (2). Ear automatically checks for noise leakage between the earbud and your ear canal, then applies more noise cancellation to make up for it. So you receive the best possible noise cancellation

Clear voice technology: HiRes Wireless Audlio, Nothing Ear buds supports high resolution streaming over Bluetooth. The result is powerfully pure audio with no quality damage. Just how the artistintended. Up to 1 Mbps 24 bit/192 kHz with LHDC 5.0 and up to 990 kbps with frequencies up to 24 bit/96 kHz with LDAC, Requires devices that support LHDC or LDAC, Nothing wireless Ear isolates your voice from everyday distractions so calls on-the-go feel like face-to-face conversations. With a new talk mic and extra airway on the stem for wind to pass through, we’ve reduced interference by 60% compared to Ear (2)

