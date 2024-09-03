Sabrent’s aluminum RGB M.2 SSD enclosure with USB-C and 20Gb/s performance hits $30 low (Reg. $50)

Trusted Amazon seller Store4PC is offering the Sabrent Rocket RGB USB-C 20Gb/s M.2 SATA/NVMe SSD Enclosure for $29.99 shipped once code 4094LEI6 has been applied during checkout. Usually sold for $50, this offer takes an impressive 40% off the going rate to deliver a total of $20 in savings. Until now, the best offer we have seen was $40, so you’re now able to undercut that by $10 and score a new all-time low. Learn more about this M.2 SSD enclosure down below.

If you want the freedom to swap out your portable SSD whenever the need arises, Sabrent has you covered with this flashy enclosure. Not only does it wield a premium shell that’s made out of aluminum, you’ll also find integrated RGB lighting that makes this portable SSD accessory stand out from the crowd. When it comes to I/O, you’ll find a USB-C port on the outer shell of this device and once plugged into a host you can then take advantage of up to 20Gb/s speeds thanks to support for USB 3.2 Gen 2×2.

Folks that just want a portable SSD that’s ready to go can grab Samsung’s 2TB T7 Shield for $137. This offer marks a new low for 2024, making now a solid time to strike. You can also opt for Lexar’s new 4TB 2,000MB/s ARMOR 700 at $299. For more deals like these, be sure to drop by our Mac accessory and PC guides.

Sabrent Rocket RGB USB M.2 SSD Enclosure features:

  • A Convenient Enclosure: The Rocket RGB USB-C 20Gbps M.2 SATA/NVMe SSD Enclosure has it all. It can handle both M.2 SATA and NVMe SSDs at up to 20Gbps while keeping your drive cool with its aluminum build. It also looks cool, thanks to RGB lighting.
  • Speed Demon: This enclosure breaks through the 10Gbps barrier to offer up to twice the bandwidth with USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 (20Gbps) connectivity. It’s also backward compatible with 5 and 10Gbps ports for extra flexibility, with UASP and TRIM support.

