ASUS ROG Falchion RX low profile 65% keyboard is back to its Prime Day price at $140

Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Falchion low profile mechanical gaming keyboard for $139.99 shipped. This is down from its usual price of $170, meaning you are looking at a solid $30 discount right now. Today’s deal on the variant with red switches lands it back at its Prime Day price. It’s one of the best prices we have tracked for this keyboard on Amazon and it’s currently within $10 of our previous mention. Head below for more details.

The ROG Falchion is a portable 65% keyboard in a 60% frame, and it only measures 26.5mm. The variant of Falchion that’s currently discounted comes with pre-lubed RX Red linear switches that are mounted on a PCB that supports tri-mode connection via Bluetooth, 2.4GHz with ROG SpeedNova wireless technology, or wired USB. The ROG Falchion keyboard also features an interactive touch panel that lets you control media playback, adjust volume, and keyboard lighting. It supports both Windows and Mac, and there’s a handy toggle on the top-right corner that lets you switch between Windows and macOS modes.

If you are looking to pair this keyboard with a good gaming mouse then check out Logitech’s G Pro X Superlight 2 wireless gaming mouse at $129, down from its usual price of $160. Razer’s Basilisk V3 Pro is also down to $120 from its $160 usual going rate, and it is another solid option to consider for your battlestation.



ASUS ROG Falchion low profile mechanical keyboard features:

Compact and slim design: 65% keyboard in a 60% frame masterfully incorporates arrow and navigation keys with ultra-slim 26.5mm profile.

ROG RX Low-Profile Optical Switches: Pre-lubed RX Red and Blue switches feature centralized lighting and provide consistent wobble-free keystrokes with near-zero debounce delay.

Tri-mode connection: Connect using Bluetooth (up to three devices), 2.4 GHz with ROG SpeedNova wireless technology or wired USB.

ROG Omni Receiver: Connect to multiple supported devices wirelessly with a single receiver to free up USB ports.

MacOS support: Easily toggle between Windows and MacOS modes.

