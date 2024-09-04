Rare deal drops Razer’s Kraken Kitty V2 wireless headset to $84 Amazon low

Over at Amazon, you can now score Razer’s Kraken Kitty V2 BT wireless headset in Quartz Pink for $83.99 shipped. This is regularly a $100 headset which is now seeing a 16% discount to land $2 below its previous all-time low on Amazon. Today’s deal shaves $16 off its usual going rate to mark the lowest price we have tracked for it on Amazon where it hasn’t seen many discounts since its debut around the same time last year. This Quartz Pink variant is now fetching $56 less than Razer’s new Kraken Kitty V2 Hello Kitty and Friends edition that debuted in July. Head below for more details.

The Kraken Kitty V2 BT headset comes with 40mm TriForce titanium drivers to deliver “high-fidelity” audio, along with integrated beamforming noise-canceling mics that are built into the earcups. This particular headset also features Chroma RGB lighting on both the earcups as well as the attached ears on the headband, and it also supports Bluetooth connectivity for wireless audio. Other highlights of the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 headset include a lightweight build with breathable ear cushions and up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Folks looking to get their hands on a relatively newer headset can also check out the brand’s new Kraken V4 headset at $180. It features Chroma RGB lighting and support for Hyperspeed wireless connectivity, among other things, and you can learn more about it in our Kraken V4 review.

Razer Kraken Kitty V2 headset features:

CHROMA EARS AND EARCUPS — With access to 16.8 million colors and countless effects, customize the headset lighting and settle on a style that brings out personality

BLUETOOTH 5.2 WITH GAMING MODE — Enjoy smooth, stutter-free audio ideal for long hours of gaming or IRL streaming, and enable Gaming Mode for faster wireless response when the competition heats up

TRIFORCE 40 MM DRIVERS — The headset’s patented 3-part driver design pushes out exceptional highs, mids, and lows that doesn’t muddy—providing high-fidelity audio that sounds as good as it looks

INTEGRATED BEAMFORMING NOISE-CANCELLING MICS — Built into the earcups, the discreet mics feature powerful levels of noise suppression that can be customized for indoor or outdoor use, ensuring clarity that never gets in the way of style

