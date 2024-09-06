Segway Ninebot S2 Self-Balancing Electric Scooter hits $500 Amazon all-time low (Up to $100 off)

Amazon is now offering the Segway Ninebot S2 Smart Self-Balancing Electric Scooter down at $499.95 shipped. This model carries a regular price at $600 directly from Segway these days, but landed on Amazon back in January of this year at $550 where it has, for the most part, remained. We did see it jump to $600 there for brief time this summer, but you’re either way looking at a new Amazon all-time low, the very first solid price drop we have tracked there, and the lowest since the pre-order promotion.

While we feature a ton of electric scooters and e-bike deals around here, it’s not often we spot a solid and, in this case, relatively rare deal on the upright self-balancing models. Whether you’re scooting around the house, driveway, or through the park, if you’ve been looking to pick up a relatively new model like this, today’s deal has arrived.

The onboard motor will have you cruising around at up to 11.2MPH with a range of 21.7 miles per charge alongside the ability climb a slope up to 15-degrees. The smart management system (BMS) takes care of the 335 Wh battery that will fully recharge “in just 4.5 hours.” The brand also says its 10-inch off-road tubeless pneumatic tires “ensure enhanced stability and durability, offering superior traction on any surface.”

Alongside a “user-friendly learning mode [that provides] a smooth and gradual introduction,” Segway says this one is great for riders between the ages for 16 and 50 and heights ranging from 4-foot 3 to 6-foot 6 with a weight up to 220 pounds.

Hit up our launch coverage for more details.

Segway Ninebot S2 features:

The Ninebot S2 offers the perfect self-balancing scooter experience for riders seeking both style and comfort. Whether teen or adult, users can easily adjust the knee control bar height to achieve a personalized fit. The RGB wheel lights and taillights can also be personalized to reflect individual mood and personality. With a built-in Bluetooth speaker, riders can sync their devices to pair the perfect playlist with a smooth ride.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!