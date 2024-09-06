Score a copy of the new Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door remake down at $45 (25% off)

Woot is now offering another solid chance to save on the Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door remake for Nintendo Switch at $44.99. Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. This is a regularly $60 title now seeing a solid 25% price drop to deliver one of the lowest prices we have tracked. There have been some fleeting coupon deals and some offers for new QVC customers, but this is either way a notable deal that lands within $10 of the YMMV discounts we have tracked. This one is currently selling for $53 via third-party Amazon sellers and has never seen a notable deal straight from Amazon. A great title to add your growing Switch collection or just to re-live the moments you remember from years ago in the original, it has been refreshed from the ground up with new visuals a series of new surprises.
Nintendo Switch game deals
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection eShop $4 (Reg. $20)
- Goat Simulator 3 pre-order $30
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $45 (Reg. $60)
- Disney Classic Games Collection $19.50 (Reg. $27)
- Aladdin, The Lion King, and The Jungle Book
- Ape Out eShop $3.50 (Reg. $15)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $48 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition $19 (Reg. up to $60)
- Back-to-School savings on your favorite Ubisoft games 75% off
- Cat Quest – The Fur-tastic Trilogy pre-order $50
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Super Mario RPG $39 (Reg. $60)
- Octopath Traveler II $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $25 (Reg. $50)
New Switch game pre-orders:
- Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60
- Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60
- Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60
- Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
***Sony debuts new Shape of Play toys for PlayStation’s 30th anniversary, and might have just revealed the look of PS5 Pro
***Score new game releases at QVC – $30 off titles of $60 with code WELCOME30
- Bandai Namco Publisher Xbox Sale up to 80% off
- RoboCop Rogue City $25 (Reg. $60)
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 $55 (Reg. $70)
- System Shock $30 (Reg. $40)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown$25 (Reg. $50)
- Shadow of the Colossus PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- UNCHARTED The Nathan Drake Collection PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Shin Megami Tensei V $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nioh 2 $10 (Reg. $40)
- ID@Xbox Sale up to 60% off
- New NBA 2K25 pre-orders from $59.99 – Buy 2, Get 1 Free Eligible
- Star Wars Outlaws pre-order $70
- Madden NFL 25 pre-order at $70 with a FREE $10 Best Buy gift card
