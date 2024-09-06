Score a copy of the new Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door remake down at $45 (25% off)

Woot is now offering another solid chance to save on the Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door remake for Nintendo Switch at $44.99. Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. This is a regularly $60 title now seeing a solid 25% price drop to deliver one of the lowest prices we have tracked. There have been some fleeting coupon deals and some offers for new QVC customers, but this is either way a notable deal that lands within $10 of the YMMV discounts we have tracked. This one is currently selling for $53 via third-party Amazon sellers and has never seen a notable deal straight from Amazon. A great title to add your growing Switch collection or just to re-live the moments you remember from years ago in the original, it has been refreshed from the ground up with new visuals a series of new surprises.

