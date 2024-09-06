Score a copy of the new Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door remake down at $45 (25% off)

Justin Kahn -
Apps Gameswootnintendo
25% off $45
Paper Mario The Thousand-Year Door

Woot is now offering another solid chance to save on the Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door remake for Nintendo Switch at $44.99. Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. This is a regularly $60 title now seeing a solid 25% price drop to deliver one of the lowest prices we have tracked. There have been some fleeting coupon deals and some offers for new QVC customers, but this is either way a notable deal that lands within $10 of the YMMV discounts we have tracked. This one is currently selling for $53 via third-party Amazon sellers and has never seen a notable deal straight from Amazon. A great title to add your growing Switch collection or just to re-live the moments you remember from years ago in the original, it has been refreshed from the ground up with new visuals a series of new surprises. 

Nintendo Switch game deals

New Switch game pre-orders:

  • Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60
  • Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60
  • Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

***Sony debuts new Shape of Play toys for PlayStation’s 30th anniversary, and might have just revealed the look of PS5 Pro

***Score new game releases at QVC$30 off titles of $60 with code WELCOME30

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

woot

nintendo

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

August PlayStation Store sale live with over 2,400 titl...
Spigen’s regularly $27 35W ArcStation Pro GaN III...
Anker’s new 9,600mAh Prime Power Bank doubles as ...
Don’t miss SanDisk’s latest 5,150MB/s 1TB E...
Blix classic beach cruiser Sol e-bike now $400 off with...
Samsung’s regularly $100 Galaxy Buds FE with Live...
Check out UGREEN’s new Uno MagSafe 5K power bank ...
adidas Fall Savings Event takes up to 60% off sneakers,...
Load more...
Show More Comments