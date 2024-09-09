Ultra-affordable unlocked Samsung Galaxy A25 smartphone back to $230 Amazon all-time low

Update: The deal below is back once again for folks looking for a casual smartphone or something for the kids. Details below in the original post.

The Amazon all-time low pricing on the Samsung Galaxy A25 5G has returned. Something for the kids, perhaps just as a spare, or otherwise, Amazon has now knocked the unlocked Galaxy A25 down to $229.99 shipped. This is a regularly $300 Android handset that still fetches as much directly from Samsung. Today’s $70 price drop undercuts our previous mention by $20 to deliver a new Amazon all-time low and the lowest straight up cash discount we have tracked since release in the US earlier this year.

There’s no denying how entry-level a device this is, I mean it’s $230 today. Having said that, it delivers on just about all of the features you’ll need most and can make for a great way to get the kids in on the Galaxy ecosystem you already, be it the new foldables or the flagship S24. Or maybe you just don’t care about all of the bells and whistles and are just looking to save some serious cash – this is about $800 less than the MSRP on an S24.

Running on the Exynos 1280 chip, the Galaxy A25 might be an average entry-level solution, but it does come with a 120Hz 6.5-inch FHD+ display and features some capable camera prowess for a device at this price – 50MP primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro sensors. It packs in a 5,000mAh battery with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage – you can always expand the storage capabilities here with an up to 1TB microSD card as well.

A complete breakdown of the device is waiting in our launch covearge.

Samsung Galaxy A25 Android smartphone features:

Whether watching shows, playing games or reading online, the ultra-clear, superfluid display* of Galaxy A25 5G brings your content to life; Plus, Vision Booster lets you to enjoy the bright 800-nits screen experience. Mountain ranges, sunsets, dinners with friends — do the moment justice with the high-resolution cameras of Galaxy A25 5G; The triple-lens camera is ready for every angle, while a 50MP main camera catches all the details. With improved internal storage of up to 128GB and up to 1TB of expandable storage, Galaxy A25 5G makes it easy to keep cherished photos, videos and important files readily accessible whenever you need them.

