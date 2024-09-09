Best Android app price drops of the day: Past Within, Rusty Lake, Skel and Defense, more

The Past Within Android deals

The Discover Samsung Fall sale is now live with hundreds in savings on much of its latest gear, but let’s take a quick break to look at today’s best Android game and app deals. We are tracking as much $1,320 in savings on the Samsung Galaxy Flip/Fold 6 with FREE storage upgrades and $300 Samsung credits alongside a new Amazon all-time low on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Ultra. Those offers join up to $250 off Galaxy Tab S9 tablets with $800 instant trade credits, but for now let’s talk apps. Highlights include titles like The Past Within, Rusty Lake Paradise, Skel and Defense, Underground Blossom, and more. Head below for a closer look. 

The Past Within features:

Note: The Past Within is a co-op only game. Both players need to own a copy of the game on their own device (mobile, tablet or computer), as well as a way to communicate with each other. Play together with a friend or find a partner on our official Discord server!

The past and future cannot be explored alone! Team up with a friend and piece together the mysteries surrounding Albert Vanderboom. Communicate what you see around you to help one another solve various puzzles and explore the worlds from different perspectives!

