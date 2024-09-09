Best Android app price drops of the day: Past Within, Rusty Lake, Skel and Defense, more

The Discover Samsung Fall sale is now live with hundreds in savings on much of its latest gear, but let’s take a quick break to look at today’s best Android game and app deals. We are tracking as much $1,320 in savings on the Samsung Galaxy Flip/Fold 6 with FREE storage upgrades and $300 Samsung credits alongside a new Amazon all-time low on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Ultra. Those offers join up to $250 off Galaxy Tab S9 tablets with $800 instant trade credits, but for now let’s talk apps. Highlights include titles like The Past Within, Rusty Lake Paradise, Skel and Defense, Underground Blossom, and more. Head below for a closer look.

Note: The Past Within is a co-op only game. Both players need to own a copy of the game on their own device (mobile, tablet or computer), as well as a way to communicate with each other. Play together with a friend or find a partner on our official Discord server!

The past and future cannot be explored alone! Team up with a friend and piece together the mysteries surrounding Albert Vanderboom. Communicate what you see around you to help one another solve various puzzles and explore the worlds from different perspectives!