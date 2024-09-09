Samsung’s new Music Frame smart speaker with Dolby Atmos is back to one of its best prices at $300

Update: This deal is once again live at Samsung’s online store and you can grab this Music Frame smart speaker at $299.99 shipped. It’s down from its usual price of $400, matching one of the best prices we have tracked for it. More details in the original post below.

We are now tracking a deal that drops Samsung’s new LS60D Music Frame Smart Speaker at $297.99 shipped on Amazon. The same speaker is currently going for a touch higher at $300 on Samsung’s online store. You are now looking at $100 in savings on a unique smart speaker which hasn’t seen many discounts since its debut earlier this year. Today’s 25% discount beats our previous mention from last month and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Head below for more details.

Samsung’s Music Frame smart speaker is essentially just a picture frame that hides a speaker system. Much like the smart TVs in Samsung’s The Frame lineup which are heavily discounted right now as a part of Samsung’s Labor Day sale, this speaker blurs the line between a wall art and a smart speaker. This particular model features a pair of tweeters and two woofers as well as mid-range drivers to deliver a rich audio experience with Dolby Atmos. You can even pair two of these speakers for stereo action or sync up with modern Samsung TVs and sound bars for a better experience with Q-Symphony tech. If you don’t fancy a sophisticated audio setup, then you can simply use it as a Bluetooth speaker and play music directly from your phone, laptop, and more.

Those looking for a more portable speaker can consider Marshall’s Emberton II speaker at $104, down from its usual price of $170.

Samsung Music Frame features:

Pump up the volume on your personality. Showcase your favorite printed photos¹ and more with this innovative photo frame speaker.

Get multi-dimensional surround sound from one simple speaker with Dolby Atmos Music and Sound.

Get a more robust audio experience when you sync your Samsung TV speakers and Music Frame. With Q-Symphony, all your speakers work together.*

Get clear and uniform sound anywhere in the room from this high quality, 3-way speaker.

