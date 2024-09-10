Save 50% on Bluetti’s AC180 LiFePO4 portable power station with a 1,152Wh capacity at new $499 low, more from $799

Coming to us through its official Amazon storefront, Bluetti is offering its AC180 Portable Power Station for $499 shipped. Normally you’ll find this unit priced at $999 on Amazon and at higher $1,249 rates elsewhere, with consistent discounts every one to two months that have been dropping costs between $649 and the former $549 low. Today, you’re looking at an even greater 50% markdown that takes $500 off the price tag and lands it at a new all-time low price – just in time to be included in your fall travel/camping plans.

The AC180 power station takes care of device charging and portable appliance power needs while you’re away from home (or just outside it even). It provides a 1,152Wh LiFePO4 battery capacity, 1,800W of output power, and 11 output ports for versatility and multi-tasking – with four ACs, four USB-As, one USB-C, one DC, and even a wireless charging pad for your smaller, more personal devices. You’ll have the usual array of smart controls that are expected out of most power station brands, which you can access via the BLUETTI app on your tablet or smartphone. Recharging times come significantly reduced with this unit too, as you can get to 80% battery in as little as 45 minutes when your plug it into a wall outlet, or in 2.8 to 3.3 hours when connected to a 500W solar input.

You can expand the AC180’s capacity to 1,958Wh when you bundle the power station alongside an B80 extra battery for $1,099, down from $1,798. There’s also two discounted solar generator bundle options here too, with the power station coming with either a 200W solar panel for $799, or get it with a 350W solar panel for $999.

Head over to our Green Deals hub for more backup power solutions, like the 40% markdown on Bluetti’s AC2A power station or the three new low bundle prices we spotted today on Jackery’s flagship Explorer 3000 Pro Portable Power Station – plus, the other options we’ve collected together for you too.

Bluetti AC180 Portable Power Station features:

[Made to Harvest Solar] – This solar generator kit includes 1 × AC180 and 1 × PV350 solar panel, enabling you to replenish this 1152Wh power station from 0-80% in 3.1-3.6 hours.

[1440W Flash Charge] – Without a bulky adapter, a single cable is capable to provide a maximum of 1440W power, which can fully charge 1152Wh BLUETTI AC180 in 1 hour.

[Power All Your Needs] – The AC180 boasts 1800W output and 11 outlets to handle almost anything you plug in. With a tap on the BLUETTI App, you can give it a boost to 2700W for your higher needs.

[Reliable UPS] – More than an outdoor power source, the AC180 can also be used as a rugged home battery backup – providing emergency power to your essentials in 20 ms.

[What You Get] – BLUETTI AC180 portable power station, PV350 solar panel (𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐲), AC charging cable, solar charging cable, car charging cable, user manual.

