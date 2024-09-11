Score two Anker 240W 6-foot right-angle USB-C cables while they’re only $5 each (37% off)

We spot great deals on charging cables from time to time, but many of them top out at 60W or 100W speeds and are made by brands not quite as well known as Anker. Well, things are different today with the official Anker storefront at Amazon now offering a 2-pack of its 6-foot 240W Right-Angle USB-C Cables for $9.99 Prime shipped. If you don’t have Prime, you’ll can check out with at least $35 in your cart to avoid shipping fees. Typically sold for $16, this cable bundle is now $6 off and delivers more than 37% in savings. This offer is a match for the all-time low, ensuring that this deal goes head-to-head with the very best. Continue reading to learn more about these powerful cables from Anker.

These high-performance charging cables from Anker are ready to refuel devices at up to 240W speeds, ensuring you’re set for years to come. They feature a braided design that is ready to withstand more than “10,000 bends” and span 6 feet in length. They even feature a 90-degree USB-C connector on one side, allowing you to free up space on whichever end needs it most. At $5 each, this is a solid price for 240W cables from most brands, let alone Anker, so stock up now.

For the folks that just want some inexpensive backup USB-C cables, it’s hard to go wrong with three 6-foot 60W USB-C cables at just $5 Prime shipped. You’re looking at just over $1.50 per cable here, which is about as low as they come. And if you need a power source for your cables to pull from, check out LISEN’s 170W car charger at $18, which marks a new all-time low.

Anker 240W Right-Angle USB-C Cable features:

Innovative 90° Right Angle Design: The USB-C to right-angle USB-C cable prioritizes your comfort, curating an effortless connective experience with its user-friendly 90° design to enhance your daily plug-in moments.

Highly Durable and Dependable: This 6 ft braided cable is crafted for lasting durability, with a lifespan that exceeds 10,000 bends, providing reliable performance throughout its use.

Charge Swiftly, Power Profoundly: Bask in unprecedented charging speeds with 240W of power, quickly charging your iPhone 15 Pro to 57% or a MacBook Air 15″ (M2) to 44% in just 30 minutes.

