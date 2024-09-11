Save $1,150 when upgrading to GE’s 2-in-1 electric washer/dryer with ventless heat pump at $1,750

Best Buy is offering folks an affordable upgrade for laundry rooms with the GE Profile 4.8 cubic-foot UltraFast Electric 2-in-1 Washer and Dryer with Ventless Heat Pump for $1,749.99 shipped. Normally going for $2,900, we haven’t seen as many discounts over 2024 as we have for other ENERGY STAR-certified models, particularly from other brands like Samsung and LG. There have been four notable discounts that occurred off GE’s website, with two of them dropping a tad further to the $1,749 low in June and last month. Today, it’s coming in here just $1 higher with a 40% markdown from Best Buy that gives you back $1,150 in savings at the second-lowest price we can find. It even beats out GE’s own website where its listed for a higher $1,999 rate.

This electric 2-in-1 washer/dryer starts with a condensed design that gives you both functions in one space-saving unit, able to complete both washing and drying a large capacity load of laundry in just 2 hours, making transfers a thing of the past. Its ventless heat pump technology, aside from “providing 50% more energy efficient airflow drying,” also allows you to reconfigure your laundry setup to regain space or you can move it to a new location instead, as you’ll no longer be dictated by vent constraints. It also boasts a complete array of smart features to make life that much more easier, updating itself regularly when connected to your home’s Wi-Fi while also providing status alerts and remote controls over its settings through the SmartHQ app.

My partner and I have regularly used this exact model when visiting her parents, and as we are all pet owners (while the entire family is ironically allergic), one of its latest software updates has greatly helped with all the shed hair and dander as the airflow system now separates it from our clothing before the wash cycle and collects it in the EZ Access lint filter. Another standout feature here is the SmartDispense tech that holds enough detergent and fabric softener for up to 32 loads before needing a refill – plus, you can scan the barcode on the detergent bottle in order for the machine’s AI to adjust dispensed amounts based on the detergent brand and the load size. Head below to learn more.

GE Profile Electric 2-in-1 Washer/Dryer with Ventless Heat Pump:

Fast Airflow Drying System: Warm, high-speed air extracts moisture from garments to gently dry even large loads fast with less heat. Wash and dry everything from a comforter to delicate items virtually eliminating the need to hang dry – it’s the ultimate one and done laundry experience!

Space-Saving Solutions: The Ventless Combo design takes up half the space so you can rethink your laundry room possibilities. Optional 7” laundry riser available Model:GFR0728PTDS

Microban Antimicrobial Technology: Provides antimicrobial protection on the gasket, dispenser, and draining system, to help prevent odors and ensuring your Combo stays fresh and clean load after load.

Limited Warranty: Rest assured knowing your unit is backed by a 10-year limited warranty on the motor and a 5-year limited warranty on the sealed drying system.

EZ Access Lint Filter System: An exclusive, easy-to-reach lint filter system allows you to remove lint and micro particles, ensuring your Combo operates at the highest levels of efficiency.

Eco Cool Cycle: Save energy with a specially designed cold-water wash and efficient dry cycle that delivers cleaning performance comparable to a warm water cycle

My Setting: Store preferred wash and dry cycle settings for later use, maximize time and alleviate adjusting cycle preferences with every load. Cycle preferences are stored, selected and deselected with a touch of a button; a heart symbol appears to indicate the setting has been stored and in-use.

DeWrinkle: Dewrinkle helps save time by minimizing ironing. If clothes are slightly wrinkled from sitting in the dryer too long, this setting helps remove wrinkles from 1-8 garments with steam vapor for approximately 35 minutes during the dry cycle.

Wrinkle Care: Prevents wrinkles by extending the tumble without heat.

