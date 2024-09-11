Harber London’s beautiful full-grain leather sleeves and pouches are ready for iPhone 16

Every year we feature our favorite leather accessories for the new Apple handset, but Harber London focuses on the sleeve category as opposed to the same old case options and its new gear is ready to go. The brand’s makes my personal favorite iPhone leather sleeves – I absolutely loved the model I reviewed for iPhone 15 – and all of the brand’s mainstays are now ready for purchase to support the new iPhone 16, 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Scope out the visuals and details on our favorite models down below.

Harber London’s supple full-grain leather sleeves and pouches are ready for iPhone 16

Harber London and its bags have become a staple in my carry kit, tech organization game, and more. We just featured its new Overnighter bag in our 9to5Toys Travel Kit feature as well as its tech organization Dopp Kit, but today we are focused on the brand’s full-grain, handcrafted leather iPhone 16 sleeves.

Last year’s model was featured in our best iPhone 15 cases of the year roundup, landing with the top spot in our pouch-style category. The thing is incredibly gorgeous, and the only thing I might suggest isn’t great about it is the fact that it’s a sleeve – some folks just aren’t into this kind of thing. But if you are and you can appreciate the more premium leather goods out there, Harber London’s gear and its new leather iPhone 16 sleeves are definitely worth a look.

This year’s collection is identical to last year’s, but everything is now ready to order for all four iPhone 16 models. There are six different models to choose from, some purely leather, some with a combination of leather and felt wool, and some with bonus wallet-style pockets on the outside. just as a refresher from last year’s lineup, you can check out our favorites down below:

Slim Pull Sleeve Case $75

Our thinnest design ever for smartphones.

Comfortable Pull Tab for easy access to your phone.

Back quick draw pocket for cards.

Keeps bulk to a minimum.

Handmade by expert artisans in Spain.

Made with our Signature Premium Full Grain Leather.

Magnetic Envelope Sleeve For iPhone 16 $75

Magnetic Closure.

Slim design.

Charge-through cut hole.

Handmade by expert artisans in Spain.

Made with Premium Full Grain Leather.

100% Wool Felt Interior Lining.

Slim Leather Smartphone Sleeve Case $62

Super Slim design.

For iPhone, Samsung, and more.

Keeps bulk to a minimum.

Front leather pocket for credit cards and folded bills.

Back of the sleeve is made of leather.

Handmade by expert artisans in Spain.

Made with our Signature Premium Full Grain Leather.

100% Dense Wool Felt.

Classic – Leather Smartphone Sleeve Wallet $62

Super Slim design.

Keeps bulk to a minimum.

Front leather pocket.

Back of the sleeve is made of leather.

Handmade by expert artisans in Spain.

Made with our Signature Premium Full Grain Leather.

100% Dense Wool Felt.

