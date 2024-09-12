Score a 2TB 7,300MB/s WD_BLACK SN850P heatsink SSD for PS5 Pro while it’s down at $160 (2024 low)

We are now tracking a deal that drops WD_BLACK 2TB SN850P NVMe M.2 SSD to $159.99 shipped on Amazon. That’s straight up a $70 discount on a drive that’s been fetching $210 recently. While this officially licensed expansion drive for PS5 has fetched lower in the past, this is the lowest price we have tracked for it this year. Today’s 30% discount shaves $70 off its list price to land $1 below its Prime Day price. Head below for more details.

This officially licensed storage solution for the PS5 comes with an integrated heatsink and M.2 form factor optimized for Sony’s flagship console. It delivers speeds up to 7,300MB/s, meaning you can “play directly from the drive and eliminate the need to transfer games or remove games from your console.” You can learn more about the WD_BLACK SN850P SSD in our launch coverage. This drive will also work with Sony’s upcoming PS5 Pro console, so now would be a great time to stock up on some storage to beat the rush during the console’s launch and score one of the best prices for it.

If you don’t fancy a drive for your PS5 with a heatsink, then consider SanDisk’s 1TB Extreme Gen 4 SSD at $59.50. It offers read and write speeds of 5,150MB/s and 4,900MB/s, respectively, and is currently down from its usual price of $100.

WD_BLACK SN850P M.2 SSD features:

Officially licensed M.2 SSD for PlayStation 5 consoles[1]. Easy to install so you can play with confidence. [1]For PlayStation 5 firmware compatibility, please visit the WD_BLACK Product Page.

With capacities ranging from 1TB to 4TB[2] you can add enough additional PS5 storage to your console to store more of your favorite games. [2]1GB = 1 billion bytes and 1TB = one trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on operating environment.

This PS5 SSD with heatsink has been specially designed for the S5 console to be easily installed into the M.2 slot.

Play directly from the drive and eliminate the need to transfer games or remove games from your console with this tested and officially approved PS5 storage expansion.

