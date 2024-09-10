Sony officially reveals PS5 Pro with a November launch date and a $700 price tag

Update: PlayStation 5 Pro launches on November 7 at $699.99. Preorders will begin on September 26, 2024.

The PS5 Pro is set to be revealed today. Or at least just about all signs are suggesting as much. Sony announced a Technical Presentation hosted by lead console architect Mark Cerny yesterday before folks spotted a not so discreet title on the unlisted YouTube video for the teaser video that simply read “PS5 Pro.” This could be a terrible joke, something to drum up hype, or a sad mistake on whoever runs PlayStation’s official YouTube channel part, but it probably isn’t and Mr. Cerny is now just hours away from taking the stage to reveal what the new PS5 Pro is truly capable of in today’s special Technical Presentation.

Official reveal of PS5 Pro?

After some folks claimed to have caught a glimpse of the official package and produced a sketch that looked basically identical to what Sony subtly revealed as part of its 30th anniversary of PlayStation campaign thereafter, it felt like something was definitely coming. But after yesterday’s announcement for today’s “Technical Presentation,” excitement was at an all time high. And then when an unlisted teaser video for the showcase was spotted with the title “PS5 Pro,” things got real, very real.

If this Technical Presentation isn’t basically entirely about the new PS5 Pro I’ll be as disappointed as I will be shocked. Sony doesn’t pull Cerny out of the lab very often, but when it does, it’s usually to deliver the seriously technical details its upcoming hardware is capable of. If this is the “reveal” of PS5 Pro, expect a detailed, albeit relatively short, 9-minute technical breakdown of the internals, specs, and capabilities it will bring to your holiday (and beyond) gaming experience. Let’s just hope they actually show us the machine and not just talk about it.

The show kicks off at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET and will run for 9-minutes below via the official PlayStation YouTube channel:

Mark Cerny, Lead Architect of the PS5 console gives a technical presentation that focuses on PS5 and innovations in gaming technology.

Updating…

PlayStation 5 Pro launches on November 7 at $699.99

Preorders will begin on September 26, 2024.

The disc drive is a separate purchase – this is a disc-less console

Ships with a 2TB SSD

Upgraded GPU : With PS5 Pro, we are upgrading to a GPU that has 67% more Compute Units than the current PS5 console and 28% faster memory. Overall, this enables up to 45% faster rendering for gameplay, making the experience much smoother.

: With PS5 Pro, we are upgrading to a GPU that has 67% more Compute Units than the current PS5 console and 28% faster memory. Overall, this enables up to 45% faster rendering for gameplay, making the experience much smoother. Advanced Ray Tracing : We’ve added even more powerful ray tracing that provides more dynamic reflection and refraction of light. This allows the rays to be cast at double, and at times triple, the speeds of the current PS5 console.

: We’ve added even more powerful ray tracing that provides more dynamic reflection and refraction of light. This allows the rays to be cast at double, and at times triple, the speeds of the current PS5 console. AI-Driven Upscaling: We’re also introducing PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution, an AI-driven upscaling that uses a machine learning-based technology to provide super sharp image clarity by adding an extraordinary amount of detail.

Other enhancements include PS5 Pro Game Boost, which can apply to more than 8,500 backward compatible PS4 games playable on PS5 Pro. This feature may stabilize or improve the performance of supported PS4 and PS5 games. Enhanced Image Quality for PS4 games is also available to improve the resolution on select PS4 games. PS5 Pro will also launch with the latest wireless technology, Wi-Fi 7, in territories supporting this standard. VRR and 8K gaming are also supported.



Here’s a look at the console:

