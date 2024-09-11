Anker’s popular PowerCore Reserve 60,000mAh power bank station is ready to trek at $100 (Reg. $150)

Heading over to its official Amazon storefront, Anker is offering its popular PowerCore Reserve 60,000mAh Power Bank Station for $99.99 shipped. Starting at $170 at the top of the year, it settled at its recent $150 list price after the brand switched its design from a standard battery to a LiFePO4 one. We’ve been seeing consistent discounts dropping costs every one to two months, with May seeing the greatest of these cut the price down to the $95 low, followed by its second-lowest price at the beginning of August. Today, you’ll be benefitting from a substantial 33% markdown that gives you a solid $50 taken off the tag and the third-lowest price we have found, only $5 above the all-time low from four months ago.

Looking for a reliable and portable companion to take with you on your next venture out of the house? Well, the PowerCore Reserve arrives ready to support your personal devices with a 60,000mAh/192Wh LiFePO4 capacity in a compact 4.59-inch by 4.59-inch by 8.17-inch form factor that weighs in at just five pounds. It provides two USB-A ports and two USB-C ports and ensures enough juice for an iPhone 14 to be recharged over 10 times or a MacBook Air to get 2.9 recharges.

It also boasts solar charging functionality here, with its battery returning to full in about four hours when connected to a 60W solar input. A notable standout feature on this model is the built-in retractable light that can illuminate your campsites and outdoor hangouts or even assist during emergencies, as it has two different brightness levels and a button that triggers S.O.S to flash out into the darkness. While it’s already been given a durable design that can withstand much of the outside world, you can add an additional level of protection in the form of the custom co2CREA Hard Case for $28.

Yesterday, EcoFlow released its new RIVER 3 245Wh power station that is worth giving a read – with plenty of new tech thrown in to provide faster charging speeds, longer periods of power on smaller appliances and devices, and more. We also spotted three new low bundle prices on the much larger Jackery Explorer 3000 Pro Portable Power Station, and even a 50% off price cut on Bluetti’s AC180 power station too. You can also head to our Green Deals hub to find all these and more.

Anker PowerCore Reserve 60,000mAh Power Bank Station:

Sustainable Power Anywhere: Harness the sun’s energy with solar panel compatibility for eco-conscious charging on-the-go. This Anker power station is ideal for maintaining your devices powered while you’re out and about.

Safety in Your Pocket: This Anker power station comes with a built-in retractable light and an SOS button, providing peace of mind during unexpected emergencies and ensuring you’re always prepared.

Power Duo for Your Devices: Charge a laptop and a phone swiftly with 60W and 27W USB-C ports on this Anker power station, keeping all your gadgets ready and operational no matter where you are.

Uninterrupted Connectivity: A robust 60,000mAh Anker power bank battery ensures your iPhone 14 stays charged over 10 times, or keeps a 3W LED lamp lit for 42.3 hours during prolonged outings or blackouts, so you do not have to worry about losing power.

What You Get: Anker 548 Power Bank (PowerCore Reserve 192Wh), 1.9 ft (60 cm) USB-C to USB-C cable, welcome guide, worry-free 3-year warranty, and our friendly customer service. (Note: Wall charger and XT-60 cable not included)

