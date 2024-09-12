Best Android app price drops of the day: Death Road to Canada, Anodyne, and more

Justin Kahn -
Death Road to Canada

This afternoon’s lineup of Google Play price drops on Android games and apps is now waiting for you down below. Joining solid discounts on the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 3, we also have a $280 price drop on its Galaxy Watch 6 Classic alongside OnePlus Watch 2 at $230 with FREE add-ons to go along with straight cash deal. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Death Road to Canada, Anodyne, Cytus II, Dungeon Maker, The Game of Life 2, and more. Head below for a closer look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Best Android app and game price drops:

Android app and game deals still live:

Death Road to Canada features:

Death Road to Canada is a Randomly Generated Road Trip Action-RPG. You manage a group of jerks as they explore cities, find weird people, and face up to 500 zombies at once. Everything’s randomized: locations, events, survivor personalities and skills. There’s a different story every time you play.

Travel the Death Road from Florida to Canada, the last nation on Earth. Find special events, rare encounters, and unique recruits. Recruit a grunting super-bodybuilder who’s strong enough to pick up and throw the car. Try to teach a dog how to walk upright and shoot a minigun.

