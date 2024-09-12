EcoFlow flash sale cuts 50% off WAVE 2 portable AC/heater with add-on battery bundle for $1,099

As part of the ongoing Phase 4 of its Disaster Campaign sale, EcoFlow has launched a flash sale that ends tonight at midnight PDT for its WAVE 2 Portable Air Conditioner/Heater with an Add-on Battery for $1,099 shipped. While the bundle itself is normally priced at $2,198, you’d be spending even more buying both items separately for a total of $2,237 ($1,338 for the WAVE 2 and $899 for the battery). With this flash sale, you’re looking at a massive 50% markdown on this handy unit that can reliably cover your cooling and heating needs on the go or at home – especially during sudden blackouts.

EcoFlow’s WAVE 2 delivers powerful air conditioning and heating in a portable form, ready at any moment to tackle temperature needs in whatever space you’re living in, traveling in, or working in – requiring no installation or drainage. It provides 5,100 BTUs of cooling and 6,100 BTUs of heating – with the heating able to effectively raise the temperature by 18 degrees in a matter of five minutes. And there’s no concern about its environmental impact as it utilizes R290, a natural refrigerant that comes in far greener and eco-friendlier than similar devices like it. The whole unit runs relatively quiet at 44dB while set in sleep mode too, allowing you to get some proper shut-eye while remaining comfy.

With the included add-on battery you’ll get up to 8 hours of AC or heating before needing an outlet, solar panels, a power station, or plugging it into your car. Pairing it alongside either a DELTA 2 or DELTA Max power station also tacks on an additional seven or 14 hours to the battery life, and even more if you’ve got the appropriate solar panels as well.

Check out all that EcoFlow’s Disaster Campaign sale has to offer, with the savings officially ending on September 22. Among the deals you’ll find, the brand has also provided the first post-launch discount on its recently released RIVER 3 Portable Power Station. You’ll find more backup power solutions in our Green Deals hub too, which is updated daily.

EcoFlow WAVE 2 Portable AC/Heater features:

5-minute warmth in any compact space.

Fastest Cooling and Heating

Installation-free! Fits Anywhere

8 Long Hours of Comfort (With Add-on Battery)

44dB: Perfect For Quiet Sleep

Using R290: A Greener Way to Beat the Heat

4 Ways to Charge

