Travel 40 miles on Hiboy’s S2 Max electric scooter with app-controlled security at $500 (Save $200, 2024 low)

Amazon is offering one of the best deals on the Hiboy S2 MAX Electric Scooter that is currently down at $499.99 shipped for folks looking for an affordable commuting alternative. Normally this model is priced at $900, but Amazon more regularly sees its starting rate down at $700, which is already a great starting point. While most of 2024 has mainly seen discounts cutting costs to $600, today you can grab it at the second-lowest price we have tracked (and the lowest so far in 2024) – just $28 above the short-lived all-time low that we last saw during 2023’s Christmas sales. Not only are you adding a reliable solution to your commuting needs here, but you’ll be saving $200 doing it ($400 going by its original MSRP elsewhere).

Many folks these days are desperate to find alternative ways of getting to and from life’s appointments, whether that’s work, school, or just getting around town – and let’s face it, cars can often be well out of the price range for many of us. Hiboy’s S2 Max arrives ready to take on the challenge with a massive 40.4-mile travel range on a single charge of its 48V battery, while the 500W motor provides top speeds of 19 MPH (which beats out a lot of slower competitor models from brands like GoTrax and Segway). It comes with three riding modes that balance out travel distance versus speed at various rates, which can also be customized to your preferences through the companion app. It even sports a rear regenerative e-brake to recoup some mileage, opposite its front drum brake.

The frame effortlessly folds for easier storage and transport decisions when you’re not riding – including taking it on public transport. Your safety and peace of mind has even been taken into consideration, with the brand adding a bright headlight to see where you’re heading while the taillight lets everyone behind you know where you are. And going back to its app-controlled support, this scooter has a handy security feature to lock and unlock its controls when you’re not around, with there being no physical way on the frame itself to override these commands.

Be sure to head to our Green Deals hub for more commuting options – especially if you’re considering hopping in the saddle of an e-bike, with Aventon’s Soltera.2 Commuter e-bike down at $999 and Lectric’s XPeak Off-Road e-bikes getting an included extra battery in its bundle package to double its travel distance to 110 miles. Of course, there’s plenty of other EV options there to consider too.

Hiboy S2 Max Electric Scooter features:

Upgraded Electric Scooter: The S2 MAX electric scooter can speed up to 19 mph, travel range of 40.4 miles and max load of 220 lbs. A powerful 500W motor can allow the electric scooter climb up to 20% hill grade. And our product has passed stringent UL2272 testing. (Testing lab: UL LLC)

3 Speeds&High Capacity Battery: Equipped with a high-capacity battery(48V 11.6AH), the Hiboy S2 Max electric scooter can travel up to 40.4 miles per charge. 3 riding modes(Eco, Normal, Sport) double your pleasure.

Safety and Comfort: S2 MAX electric scooter features a front-wheel mechanical drum brake and a rear regenerative e-brake to enhance safety. The front and rear wheels are equipped with 10-inch air-filled tires to ensure max comfort, even on bumpy roads.

Easy to Fold and Carry: S2 MAX electric scooter can be folded quickly in 3 seconds (folded size: 44.1*18.9*20.9 inches, unfolded size: 44.1*18.9*48.2 inches). It can be carried on public transportation, easily stored in car trunks/elevators/subway, and other compact spaces.

Hiboy Smart Technology: Bigger and smarter LED display shows speed, battery life, riding mode, headlights, and cruise control. Simply pair Hiboy electric scooters with your smartphone and use the app to lock your scooter and update firmware.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!