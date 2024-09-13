Add utility to fall commutes with Rad Power’s RadExpand 5 Folding e-bike at $1,299 (Save $300), more from $499

Rad Power has switched up savings through September 18 that is cutting prices on a selection of e-bikes while also offering some additional promotions on one of the brand’s newest models and its SafeShield batteries. You’ll find the RadExpand 5 Folding e-bike leading the group this time around at $1,299 shipped. Normally this model goes for $1,599, and the few times we’ve seen it discounted in 2024 have often cut the price tag down to its $1,299 rate, with a few going further to the $1,249 low. You’re getting another chance today to score it at its second-lowest price, which is still a solid $300 markdown landing only $50 above the lowest price we have tracked – matching last year’s Black Friday rate.

An ideal addition for riders who may be concerned with having the proper space to store it, the RadExpand 5 e-bike has been given a folding frame that is activated by a mechanism at its center and condenses in size to fit in closets, car trunks, RVs, and more. The frame houses a 750W brushless geared rear-hub motor powered by the 672Wh battery, topping out at 20 MPH max speeds and carrying you up to 45+ miles on a single charge. There are four low-profile cadence-sensing pedal assistance levels here too that extend the bike’s travel distance, or you can use the half-twist throttle for pure electric action at a decreased range.

Along with its main features, it comes with a standard LED headlight, as well as an integrated taillight with brake light functionality for safer trips through darker hours – with both coming on automatically with enough light loss. It’s also been given an integrated cargo rack to better assist you with transporting some cargo (55 pound limit), fenders over both wheels, a water-resistant wiring harness, a 7-speed MicroShift derailleur, and a simple LED display.

More Rad Power e-bike discounts:

RadWagon 4 Cargo e-bike: $1,599 (Reg. $1,799) 20 MPH for up to 45+ miles

(Reg. $1,799) RadRunner Plus Utility e-bike: $1,599 (Reg. $1,799) 20 MPH for up to 45+ miles

Other Rad Power e-bike deals:

You can also head to our Green Deals hub to browse more e-bike sales and discounts. I personally recommend looking at either Aventon’s lightweight Soltera.2 e-bike for urban commuters at $999, or Lectric’s XPeak Off-Road e-bikes that come with a free extra battery for a 110-mile travel range, as well as some other free gear too.

RadExpand 5 Folding e-bike features:

Fold in to store. Fold out to explore. Our latest folding e-bike has fatter tires to tackle adventures of all sorts. Featuring a step-thru frame, you can customize your ride with adjustable handlebars, seven speeds, and four levels of pedal-assist.

