PlayStation weekend game sale now live with nearly 250 titles: 13-game TMNT collection at $15, more

Sony has now launched its latest PlayStation weekend sale. Just after the full official reveal of PlayStation 5 Pro earlier this week, it is giving its player base a chance to load up on discounted DLC and some smaller indie titles to enjoy before the beefy pro machine lands in November. There are nearly 250 titles and add-on packs marked down right now including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection on PS4 and PS5 down at $14.99. Regularly $40 on the PlayStation Store, this 13-game collection typically sells for $30 on Amazon and you can score a physical copy there down at $19.93 Prime shipped. But unless you want the box for your shelf, you can start downloading all of these classic Turtles games right now for even less via PSN.
Nintendo Switch game deals
- TMNT Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants $20 (Reg. $30)
- Monster Hunter Stories Collection $37 (Reg. $60)
- Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince $40 (Reg. $60)
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door $45 (Reg. $60)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection eShop $4 (Reg. $20)
- Goat Simulator 3 pre-order $30
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $45 (Reg. $60)
- Disney Classic Games Collection $19.50 (Reg. $27)
- Aladdin, The Lion King, and The Jungle Book
- Ape Out eShop $3.50 (Reg. $15)
- Cat Quest – The Fur-tastic Trilogy pre-order $50
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $25 (Reg. $50)
New Switch game pre-orders:
- Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60
- Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60
- Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60
- Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
***Sony debuts new Shape of Play toys for PlayStation’s 30th anniversary, and might have just revealed the look of PS5 Pro
- Sonic Frontiers $20 (Reg. $30+)
- South Park: Snow Day$10 (Reg. $30)
- Sand Land $30 (Reg. $60)
- Bandai Namco Publisher Xbox Sale up to 80% off
- RoboCop Rogue City $25 (Reg. $60)
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 $55 (Reg. $70)
- ID@Xbox Sale up to 60% off
- New NBA 2K25 pre-orders from $59.99 – Buy 2, Get 1 Free Eligible
- Star Wars Outlaws pre-order $70
- Madden NFL 25 pre-order at $70 with a FREE $10 Best Buy gift card
