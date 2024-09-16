It’s official! Amazon’s massive 2024 Prime Big Deal Days sale kicks off on October 8

It’s official folks, Amazon has now announced this year’s fall Prime Day sale for October 8 and 9. Officially known as Prime Big Deal Days, this year’s event, as we predicted, will take place on the second Tuesday and Wednesday of the month, roughly seven weeks before the big Black Friday festivities kick off and in about three weeks from today. Amazon has taken to its official newsroom to set the Prime Big Deal Days in stone and we have all of the details you need waiting down below.

When is Prime Big Deal Days?

Just as we suspected, this year’s fall Prime Day sale, or Prime Big Deal Days, will be taking place on October 8 and 9.

How long will Prime Big Deal Days be live?

Just as the official dates suggest, this will be another one of Amazon’s 48-hour sale events. And when we say 48 hours we mean exactly that. It will kick off at 12 midnight PT/3 a.m. ET on October 8 and run through until 11:59 p.m. PT on October 9/ 3 a.m. ET on October 10.

How do the deals work for Big Deal Days?

Much like the July Prime Day event, there will be a revolving selection of price drops across every product category Amazon carries (which is essentially all of them), with new deals going live when the clock strikes 12 a.m. PT on October 8 and October 9.

But as any avid 9to5Toys reader will know, there is plenty of action throughout the day(s) as well. Amazon will be getting aggressive with on-page coupons on select items, knocking prices down even lower at random times throughout the event, in some cases for a very short amount of time too. This is why it is incredibly important to follow us on X (Twitter) and to check back on 9to5Toys throughout the 48-hour event…the deals just keep on coming and there’s really no way to know for sure if, when, and on what they might land. It all happens quick and fast, so be ready – we will be working around the clock to keep folks up to date, as per usual.

Are there early Prime Day and Prime Big Deal Days deals?

The short answer is yes. We can never know for sure what exactly they will be, but there is always deals that go live well ahead of the main event. While most of the seriously big ticket items won’t drop in price until the October 8 start time, some will and you can bet Amazon’s in-house tech will be among them.

Amazon tends to get its tablets, smart home gear, and smart speakers, among other things, up for sale and out of the way before the main event. This is clearly in hopes that folks will direct their spending cash to its brands and tech, but can also be a good way to remain organized and on point when the show goes live for real. Perhaps there’s some Amazon tech you want to scoop up this year and this way you can get that done and dusted to focus on landing the best prices on the rest of what you’re after. One thing to keep in mind here is that many of the prices Amazon launches ahead of the main event on its tech tends to be the best prices we see for the entire Prime Day and/or Prime Big Deal Day events.

Is Prime Day and Prime Big Deal Days only on Amazon?

Yes, sort of. The actual Prime Big Deal Days sale is only on Amazon, but it is ushers in sales across the interwebs ranging from Amazon’s big box retail competitors right through to individual brands. Some brands get in on the action and run Prime adjacent sales events directly on their official sites, sometimes with prices as good or better than Amazon, and sometimes on items you can’t even buy on Amazon.

Don’t be surprised to see Best Buy and Walmart launch member-only sale events before the Prime Big Deal Days even starts in hopes to spoil Amazon’s big party…it won’t work, but there are some great deals to be had in these sales events, especially for paid Best Buy Plus and Total members.

What is Prime Big Deal Days?

We already answered this question recently in detail, so I’ll keep it short here. It’s literally the exact same thing as Prime Day – a 48-hour sale event on Amazon just for its Prime members.

Amazon initially announced this year’s Prime Big Deal Days event for October back in late August and everything you need to know about the massive fall savings event just last week. You’ll want to dive into that piece for some tips and tricks as well as all of the details on the event to ensure you are ready to go.

Throughout the 48-hour event, Prime members will find a wide selection of exciting deals, including Halloween costumes for the family starting at $5; deals on beauty and fashion brands like Clinique, Too Faced, Florence by Mills, Cider, and Aéropostale; and exciting savings on electronics from top brands like Beats, Samsung, and Fujifilm. They’ll also enjoy savings on toys from favorites like LEGO, Squishmallows, and Disney; up to 40% off winter fashion must-haves like sweaters and puffers from Amazon Essentials; and savings on hosting essentials and home décor from premium brands like NEST New York, Lenox, and Lodge.

And as always, be sure to follow 9to5Toys on social and bookmark our home page as we will be working around the clock starting in the middle of the night on October 8 right through until the bell tolls some 48 hours later.

