Nintendo indie eShop sale now live from $4: Dredge at 35% off and more

Nintendo has now launched a notable Team17 sale via the eShop loaded with some wonderful indie titles for your digital library. The deals start from just $3.99 and span a sizable collection of the publisher’s titles. One that stands out for me here is Dredge down at $16.24 from the usual $25 price tag. Now 35% off the going rate you can now land this interesting “single-player fishing adventure with a sinister undercurrent” at the lowest price we can find. You’ll also find the DREDGE Pale Reach DLC marked down 20% to $4.79 on the eShop alongside the Blackstone Key DLC down at $3.99 to complete the experience too. Browse through the rest of the sale right here and head below for more.
Nintendo Switch game deals
- TMNT Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants $20 (Reg. $30)
- Monster Hunter Stories Collection $37 (Reg. $60)
- Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince $40 (Reg. $60)
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door $45 (Reg. $60)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection eShop $4 (Reg. $20)
- Goat Simulator 3 pre-order $30
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $45 (Reg. $60)
- Disney Classic Games Collection $19.50 (Reg. $27)
- Aladdin, The Lion King, and The Jungle Book
- Ape Out eShop $3.50 (Reg. $15)
- Cat Quest – The Fur-tastic Trilogy pre-order $50
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $25 (Reg. $50)
New Switch game pre-orders:
- Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60
- Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60
- Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60
- Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
***Sony debuts new Shape of Play toys for PlayStation’s 30th anniversary, and might have just revealed the look of PS5 Pro
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collection $15 (Reg. $40)
- Sonic Frontiers $20 (Reg. $30+)
- South Park: Snow Day$10 (Reg. $30)
- Sand Land $30 (Reg. $60)
- South Park: Snow Day $10 (Reg. $30)
- Sand Land $30 (Reg. $60)
- Bandai Namco Publisher Xbox Sale up to 80% off
- RoboCop Rogue City $25 (Reg. $60)
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 $55 (Reg. $70)
- ID@Xbox Sale up to 60% off
- New NBA 2K25 pre-orders from $59.99 – Buy 2, Get 1 Free Eligible
- Star Wars Outlaws pre-order $70
- Madden NFL 25 pre-order at $70 with a FREE $10 Best Buy gift card
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!