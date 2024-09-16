Nintendo indie eShop sale now live from $4: Dredge at 35% off and more

Nintendo has now launched a notable Team17 sale via the eShop loaded with some wonderful indie titles for your digital library. The deals start from just $3.99 and span a sizable collection of the publisher’s titles. One that stands out for me here is Dredge down at $16.24 from the usual $25 price tag. Now 35% off the going rate you can now land this interesting “single-player fishing adventure with a sinister undercurrent” at the lowest price we can find. You’ll also find the DREDGE Pale Reach DLC marked down 20% to $4.79 on the eShop alongside the Blackstone Key DLC down at $3.99 to complete the experience too. Browse through the rest of the sale right here and head below for more.

  • Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60
  • Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60
  • Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60

Sony debuts new Shape of Play toys for PlayStation's 30th anniversary, and might have just revealed the look of PS5 Pro

