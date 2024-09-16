Peace of mind is a breath of fresh air with LG’s PuriCare 360 air purifier at new $200 low (Save $100)

Amazon is offering the LG PuriCare 360 Air Purifier for $199.99 shipped. Normally priced at $300 most days, we’ve seen some slight price dips recently – first to $270 at the end of June, followed by a lower $260 rate in July that repeated at the tail-end of August. Today, you can land this model into your home for refreshed air quality at a 33% markdown that takes a solid $100 off the usual price and carves out a new all-time low price. You’ll also find it matching in price direct from LG, as well.

LG’s PuriCare 360 is here to improve the air quality in your home with 360 degrees of air delivery and an upgraded three-layer NanoFiber True HEPA filter that ensures particles as small as 0.3μm get collected, with a removable pre-filter as well for larger particles. It runs with minimal sound levels compared to a lot of larger models on the market, with noise clocking in at a minuscule 23dB so as not to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere you work so hard to create/maintain. There’s a smart LED indicator system that keeps you informed of the real-time air quality, with four different levels represented in various colors. It’s been designed to handle small rooms to larger office spaces, able to cover up to 2,059 square-feet all by itself – and you’ll notice the difference it can make in just an hour’s time. Head below to learn more.

LG PuriCare 360 Air Purifier features:

SUPERB FILTRATION SYSTEM WITH NANOFIBER TRUE HEPA: NanoFiber True HEPA filter traps on average 99.97% of particles 0.3μm* in size.

THREE LAYERS OF FILTRATION: In addition to the fine particles captured by the NanoFiber True HEPA filter, a removable pre-filter helps capture larger particles. Together, these three filters work in concert to enhance your indoor air quality.

PM 1.0 SENSOR: The micro particle sensor inside the LG PuriCare 360 detects particles as small as one microns (PM 1.0), for more effective filtration. Enhance home comfort by efficiently eliminating most of these microscopic particles for improved air quality.

SMART INDICATOR – KNOW THE AIR QUALITY, RIGHT NOW: The intelligent LED indicator system atop the LG PuriCare 360 changes from red to orange to yellow to green as the indoor air quality improves, a visual indication of its effective performance.

FILTRATION FOR ROOMS LARGE AND SMALL: From an expansive living room to an office, LG PuriCare 360 provides cleaner air where and when you need it, with coverage for rooms up to 2059 sq. ft. at one air change per hour or up to 429 sq. ft. at 4.8 air changes per hour.

360 DEGREE FILTRATION: A unique filtration method promotes 360 degrees of cleaner air delivery, including areas low to the ground.

COMPACT SIZE: Compact design and light body makes it easy to move while taking up less space.

