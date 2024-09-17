Anker’s 0.7-inch thick GaNPrime 100W 6-port power station drops to $50 (Reg. up to $100)

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its GaNPrime 100W 727 Charging Station for $49.99 shipped when apply code ANKERA9126 at checkout. This model carries a regular price at $125 directly from the official Anker site, but has sold for much less at Amazon. It started the year at $100 before dropping into the $70 range and now down to one of the lowest prices we have tracked. Today’s deal undercuts the previous sale price by $2.50 and delivers the lowest price we can find on the slender 6-port charging station.

One immediate notable feature that pops out for us on this model is the form-factor. It comes in at only 0.7 inches thick making for an easily storable, portable, and useable unit that is roughly the same size as an iPhone Pro Max.

From there, it expands a single AC outlet by way of a 5-foot power cable sporting a flat connector with a pair of AC outlets, two USB-A jacks, and two USB-C ports. It can push out up to 100W of juice – Anker says it can charge a 16-inch MacBook to 50% in 43 minutes – spread across the various output ports. That means it’ll dish out 100W of power when one USB-C jack is in use and then intelligently splits the power across all four USB outlets when everything is hooked up:

This model ships with the charging station itself, the 5-foot detachable power cable, and a 24-month warranty.

Anker GaNPrime 100W 727 Charging Station features:

6-Port Power Strip: 2 USB-C ports, 2 USB-A ports, and 2 AC outlets allow you to charge 6 devices at the same time.

Super Fast and Supercharged: With a maximum output of 100W, charge virtually any device including phones, tablets, and more. A MacBook Pro 16″ can be charged to 50% in 43 minutes.

Slim and Space-Saving: At only 0.7 inches thick, the power strip is about the size of an iPhone 13 Pro Max and can fit comfortably in your palm or pocket—ideal to bring on a trip.

ActiveShield 2.0: Anker’s proprietary technology enhances protection by intelligently monitoring temperature and adjusting power output to safeguard your connected devices.

