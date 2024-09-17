Anker’s SOLIX C800 portable power station hits new $399 low in time for fall trips ($200 off), more from $449

Running alongside its ongoing Fall Savings sale, Anker’s official Amazon storefront is offering its SOLIX C800 Portable Power Station for $399 shipped, after clipping the on-page $200 off coupon. This model is normally priced at $599, with discounts often dropping parallel to the C800 Plus model, most often down to $449, which has been ousted today with this 33% markdown that lands it at a new all-time low price. It also happens to match the price directly from Anker’s latest sale.

The SOLIX C800 is a reliable camp support that you’ll be happy to have and not need over needing it and not having one. It delivers a reliable 768Wh LiFePO4 battery capacity, pumping out up to 1,600W of power at a time, and comes ready to recharge your devices and small appliances with its 10 output ports: a single car port, two USB-C, two USB-As, and five ACs. It features the usual array of smart controls you expect from an Anker station, accessed through the companion app so you can keep an eye on its levels or adjust settings as you prefer them. Recharging takes as little as 58 minutes when you plug it into a standard wall outlet, or you can connect up to 300W of solar input to take advantage of solar charging when the sun is out.

It’s upgraded C800 Plus sibling is also down at the lowest rate we’ve tracked for $449 shipped, after clipping the on-page $200 off coupon. The difference here is that the extra $50 gets you two water-resistant LED camping lights with three different lighting modes to choose from – plus, they stow away right inside the top of the unit to be recharged while not in use. It also comes with a retractable pole arm that you can use as a hanger, tripod, or even a selfie stick. There are also some discounted bundle options on the same landing page, which add either a 100W or 200W solar panel to the mix, as well.

You can check out all the huge deals that Anker is offering on its direct site here while they last through September 22, and if you’re in need of some massive backup power options – consider the exclusive $2,000 discount that is available for 9to5Toys readers on the brand’s F3800 Portable Power Station that comes bundled with an expansion battery for a doubled 7,680Wh capacity. For those smaller scale needs, Jackery recently dropped the price to a new low rate on its Explorer 100 Plus 99Wh/31,000mAh Portable Power Station that fits right in your hand and/or bag. You’ll find all these and more together in our Green Deals hub.

Anker SOLIX C800 Portable Power Station features:

Fully Power Multiple Appliances: No more compromising. Plug in multiple appliances and power with 768Wh and 1200W rated power. It runs 89% of devices at high efficiency.

More Power and More Ports: Plug in up to 10 appliances all at once and power on. Even run demanding appliances up to 1600W with SurgePad technology.

Never Lose Gear with Built-In Storage: No more digging in backpacks or your car. The built-in storage houses your small devices to keep them safe until you need them.

Power Every Day for 10 Years: Thanks to InfiniPower technology, power every day for a decade. These batteries last 6× longer than other brands with over 3,000 cycles.

Recharge in a Rush: When you need to hit the road, turn on UltraFast charging with the Anker app. Anker SOLIX C800 recharges in just 58 minutes—17% faster than normal.

Power Anywhere with Solar: Enjoy unlimited power, even if you’re miles away from an outlet. Plug in a solar panel, up to 300W, and recharge to 80% in just 2.3 hours.

What’s in the Box: Anker SOLIX C800 Portable Power Station, solar charging cable, AC charging cable, car charging cable, digital manual, and 5-year warranty.

