Jackery’s Explorer 100 Plus 99Wh/31,000mAh LiFePo4 power station fits in your hand at new $89 low (Reg. $149)

Coming to us through its official Amazon storefront, Jackery is offering its Explorer 100 Plus Power Station for $89 shipped, after clipping the on-page $40 off coupon. Normally priced at $149, we’ve seen two different rates dropping across 2024, with most of them dropping to $100 and one short-term instance of it falling further to $90 during July’s Prime Day event. Today though, Prime Day is taking a back seat as costs get taken $1 lower with this combined $60 markdown that etches out a new all-time low price.

Jackery’s Explorer 100 Plus is a great alternative for folks in need of far more juice for their personal devices than most of the pocketable power banks can provide, delivering a 99Wh LiFePo4 capacity (31,000mAh) and a 128W power output. Its more compact size can easily be stashed away inside your bag to carry with you throughout your everyday life on top of covering you for fun trips camping and the like. There’s dual USB-C ports and a single USB-A port here for your device’s charging needs, with the unit itself only taking an hour to fill 70% of its battery when connected to a standard wall outlet (under two hours for 100%). If you plug in a 100W solar panel, you can expect a full battery via solar charging in about two hours – or, you can plug it into your car’s auxiliary port for a full charge in up to three hours.

There’s a couple bonus offers here to consider too, with the first being a bundle that gives you the power station and a 40W solar panel for $200, after clipping the on-page coupon. You can also receive a free Explorer 100 Plus when purchasing one of these larger sized units/bundles.

Jackery Explorer 100 Plus Portable Power Station features:

Palm Sized Power: Featuring a 31000mAh (99Wh) capacity and an impressive 128W output, the Explorer 100 Plus Portable Power Station packs mighty power, in a smaller size. Supporting PD/QC/AFC/PPS protocols, it delivers blazing-fast charging for over 90% of digital devices, from smartphones and laptops to tablets and cameras.

Ultra Fast Recharging: The Explorer 100 Plus portable battery bank recharges rapidly from 0-70%, in just 1 hour, reaching 100% in 1.8 hours via the USB-C port. Equipped with 2 * USB-C and 1 * USB-A output ports, the Explorer 100 Plus Solar Generator is capable of charging 3 devices simultaneously.

Travel-friendly Design: Weighing at just 2.13 lbs and compliant with UN38.3 shipping standards, the Explorer 100 Plus is tailored for flights and train travels, effortlessly fitting in your carry-on luggage. It’s your ideal go-to power source for a variety of situations – camping, outdoor exploration, mobile office, business travel and more.

Fast Solar Charging: Boasting up to 100W solar charging ability and up to 25% solar conversion efficiency, the Explorer 100 Plus Solar Generator can charge rapidly from 0-70% in just 1 hour and be fully charged in 2 hours when connecting to one SolarSaga 100W solar panel.

Long Term Reliability: The Explorer 100 Plus boasts a robust and durable LFP(LiFePO4) battery. Its battery level remains at 80% after an impressive 2,000 charge cycles – guaranteeing an exceptional 8-year lifespan, even when charged daily. UL 94V-0 certified, impact and high-temperature resistant, it ensures long lasting performance.

