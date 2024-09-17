Eve brings full Matter support to Light Switch today, direct iOS 18 control, and free upgrade for existing owners

The new Eve Light Switch with Matter is debuting today. In the brand’s continued effort to future-proof its popular HomeKit smart home ecosystem, today Eve is launching its Light Switch with Matter, allowing the switch to be controlled directly via iOS 18 on iPhone 15 Pro and the new iPhone 16 devices without a home hub and play nice with the rest of the Matter gear in your setup. This, much like what we saw with its smart Weather Station back in July, also means the brand is serving up a free Matter firmware upgrade for existing owners of the third-generation Eve Light Switch via the Eve app.

Eve brings full Matter support to Light Switch

Today’s Matter update for the Eve Light Switch follows on the heels of the Weather Station as well as the Eve Energy Outlet and Motion Sensor before that, all four of which can now be updated or directly purchased with Matter support.

Featuring a clean and minimalistic design, the Eve Light Switch with Matter is designed to replace traditional single-pole or 3-way switches, integrate seamlessly into existing frames, and transform your built-in lighting with a bevy of intelligent control options.

The Matter-over-Thread Eve switch “ensures outstanding ease of use, advanced security and access for the entire family,” whether they are using an iPhone, Android device or voice commands via Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant.

As mentioned above, even without a Home hub of some kind, iOS 18 on iPhone 15 Pro and all of the new iPhone 16 devices can take control of the Eve Light Switch with Matter. This enables on-device scheduling via the Eve app, “allowing users to automate their lighting to suit their daily routine.

With the use of a Home hub however – Apple TV, HomePod, HomePod mini, Echo Show 8, Nest Hubs, and more – advanced functionality is unlocked. It can be controlled using your preferred app or voice assistant and controlled remotely and linked to other Matter gear with scenes.

Features at a glance:

Requirements: iOS/iPadOS 18 (or later) / Android 8.1 (or later); Matter controller / Thread Border Router (find compatible devices on evehome.com/hub)

Power: Input 120 VAC, 50/60 Hz; Min. 3 W; Max. 1800 W / 15 A (resistive); Max. 600 W / 5 A (incandescent / tungsten)

Wireless Connection: Thread

Dimensions: 4.7 x 2.9 x 1.7 in / 120 x 75 x 45 mm

Compatibility: Eve Light Switch requires a neutral wire and replaces a single-pole or 3-way switch. Only for use with copper or copper-clad wire in dry, indoor locations

In the Box: Eve Light Switch, wall plate, mounting material

In the end it is really just the same Thread-enabled Eve light Switch we have featured around here a number of times, but now with Matter. But that’s sort of the point here. Eve is not just leaving its existing customers in the dust, effectively forcing them to purchase an entirely new switch just to upgrade to Matter, and that’s a wonderful thing.

The new Eve Light with Matter is available for purchase starting today at $49.95 – the same price as the HomeKit-only model, and the free Matter firmware upgrade for the third gen Eve Light Switch can be installed via the Eve app too.

