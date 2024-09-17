For today only, score massive $2,000 in savings on GoTrax’s Everest electric dirt bike at new $4,000 low

Collected together in its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering a huge one-day deal on the GoTrax Everest Electric Dirt Bike that is down at $3,999.99 shipped for the rest of the day. Regularly fetching $6,000 at the moment after falling from its $6,500 MSRP a few months ago, this model has seen very few discounts since first releasing a year ago, first to $6,000 during its first month on the market and again during Christmas sales. We’ve also seen two previous one-day sales from earlier in 2024 that only ever brought costs down to $5,500 at most. Well today, folks are getting the best deal we’ve seen yet at a massive $2,000 markdown that lands it at a new all-time low price.

The Everest electric dirt bike jets out of the gates with a massive 4,000W rear-drive motor that peaks at 8,000W of terrain-conquering power and tops out at speeds of 53 MPH. The 72V removable battery gives this model 50 miles of traveling range, which can be fully recharged in about four hours. It’s been given plenty of additional features for an even more enhanced motocross experience, like multiple riding modes, hydraulic disc brakes, dual-shock suspension, and deep-tooth off-road tires. There’s also the dual headlights, a taillight that provides braking and turn signal functionality, mudguards, and an LED digital display. It’s also surprisingly lightweight for a dirt bike – even an electric model – with everything totaling up to 172 pounds.

You can also head to our Green Deals hub to check out more of the best EV deals on e-bikes and e-scooters, with Lectric’s ONE Long-Range e-bike currently boasting 100+ miles of travel range thanks to the current bundle package it’s been given. This morning also brought us the latest 9to5Toys-exclusive discount on Bugatti’s 10 Max Electric Scooter.

GoTrax Everest Electric Dirt Bike features:

Max speedReach a top speed of 53 mph in a moments notice thanks to a powerful 8000W motor. Our highest watt electric motor ever.

BatteryA 72V 30aH lithium-ion battery can take you up to 50 miles per charge so you will have plenty of time to rip the Everest around the track.

Full suspensionEnjoy smooth, easy riding thanks to a front and real wheel suspension system on top of pneumatic off-road tires.

Dual brakingControl your speed and slowdowns for those tighter turns with our dual braking system. Safe, secure stops are especially important when riding around others.

Additional featuresMutliple Speed Mode, LED Headlights, LED Digital Display, Mudgurards, and so much more await you on this electric dirt bike from GOTRAX.

UL2849 compliantTested and Certified to UL2849 Safety Standard

