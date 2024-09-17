Greenworks Pro 3,000 PSI electric pressure washer hits new $290 low ($160 off), plus bundle deals

We’ve just spotted amazing one-day back-to-back deals for folks in need of a powerful solution to clean up their driveways, walkways, and more. Available as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the popular Greenworks Pro 3,000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $289.99 shipped. Normally priced at $450, this standalone model has seen far more discounts over at Amazon than it has at Best Buy, where its fully-detailed combo kit is more frequently featured. It’s mainly been keeping around $360 throughout 2024, with some discounts taking things further to the former $300 low in July and $310 just two weeks ago. Today though, we’re seeing those prices beaten out in strides by this $160 markdown that drops things lower than ever to a new all-time low – matched in price over at Amazon too. Head below to learn more about this model, as well as the bundle option to increase its cleaning power with extra savings.

This pressure washer’s systems come housed within a heavy-duty frame, sporting a 14A TruBrushless motor to max out at an impressive 3,000 PSI with a 1.1 to 2.0 GPM flow rate too. If the higher pressure rating wasn’t enough, there’s also an onboard one-gallon detergent tank and a bunch of included accessories too – with five versatile nozzles that can be stored inside the provided space alongside the 25 feet of non-marring hose. To help save you money while ensuring a longer lifespan for its motor, it’s been given Greenworks’ Total Stop System that shuts off the pump the moment the trigger is disengaged.

The second of these Deals of the Day is the Greenworks 15-inch Pressure Washer Surface Cleaner Attachment that starts at $55, down from $80 – plus, if you bundle it here today with the above pressure washer, you’ll save even more as the price drops down to $41. It has an easy quick-connect feature for a faster and more effortless setup, with dual cleaning nozzles on its underside to level up the pressure washer’s cleaning power and coverage area. You can also buy this attachment separately for any Greenworks pressure washer that is rated for up to 3,100 PSI.

Last week we saw Greenworks’ CrossoverZ Electric Zero-Turn Riding Lawn Mower that tackles up to two acres hit a new 2024 low price at $4,500, which is holding strong for the time being. We also spotted Husqvarna’s electric cordless 330iKE Combi Switch motor that comes with an edger attachment hitting a new $277 low, which is a rare find on the brand’s more expensive tools – plus, there are over 15 other attachments that are compatible with this motor, so it’s a great chance for those looking to invest in the versatile lawn care system. You’ll find more electric tools collected together in our Green Deals hub, alongside other devices and equipment designed to electrify your life while protecting Mother Nature.

Greenworks Pro 3,000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer features:

Power/PressureAC power delivers up to 3,000 PSI at 1.1 max GPM or (2.0 GPM at 100 PSI); 35-foot power cord with inline GFCI, waterproof plug for use with typical outdoor outlets

MotorPowerful 14-amp TRUBRUSHLESS motor with axial cam pump provides best-in-class power and efficiency; digitally controlled auto-adapting technology for maximum cleaning power with any nozzle

TechnologyIntelligent PCBA maximizes cleaning power by adjusting motor speeds to auto-adapt for more pressure and water flow

StartingHassle-free, push-button start powers up instantly

ProductivityFeatures a thermal relief valve that purges hot water from the pump to cool it down during constant use

FrameRugged steel frame with wheelbarrow design for durability and long life

Wheels10” never-flat wheels designed for ultimate maneuverability

PWMA CertifiedCertified by the Pressure Washer Manufacturers’ Association (PWMA) for guaranteed trusted performance

StorageVertical storage takes up 50% less space in the garage or shed

AccessoriesOn-board accessory storage for nozzles, high-pressure hose, and metal spray gun

