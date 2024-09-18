Game deals: Helldivers 2 $32, Dragon’s Dogma 2 $40, Xbox Open World Sale up to 85% off, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesPSN
20% off $32
Helldivers 2

For those interested in giving Helldivers 2 a go, we are now tracking the first notable price drop courtesy of the PlayStation Store. PlayStation 5 gamers can now score a copy down at $31.99 from the usual $40 to land the lowest price we have tracked since release. Over on Amazon, if you’re looking to score a copy on PC it is selling down at the same price. We have seen it go for less than the 20% off we are seeing today on PC, but this is as good as we have seen on PlayStation 5. For those unfamiliar here, in Helldivers 2 players are assembled into squads of up to four Helldivers, and “everything on every planet wants you dead.” So you’ll have to “rain down freedom from above, sneak through enemy territory, or grit your teeth and charge head-first into the jaws of combat.” You’ll have your choice of a “wide array of explosive firepower, life-saving armour and battle-changing stratagems.” 

Nintendo Switch game deals

New Switch game pre-orders:

  • Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60
  • Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60
  • Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

