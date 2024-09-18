Google’s Pixel Buds A-Series with Adaptive Sound and 24-hr. battery now down at $64 (Reg. $99)

The new Pixel Buds Pro 3 debuted in mid-August at $230, but for folks looking to side-step the flagship price tags, the current-generation Google Pixel Buds A-Series have now dropped to $64 shipped at Amazon and directly from Google. Regularly $99, this is 34% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. We did see these mid-range buds drop to $69 for Prime Day in July, but you are now looking at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon all year. The best, in fact, since the $59 Black Friday offer in 2023.

The Google Pixel Buds A-Series certainly aren’t the latest and greatest in Google’s stable of personal listening devices. But they do remain a compelling option for folks who appreciate the Google sense of design and are looking for something to go along with a Google handset (they also work with iOS and any other Bluetooth 4.0 device too), be it the new 9 series models or the 8a we have on sale right now at $100 off.

Alongside the “rich, high-quality audio, no matter what you’re listening to,” they land with a flush-to-ear design as well as three ear tip sizes, and a stabilizer arc.

The buds themselves carry 5 hours of listening time that jumps up to 24 hours when you factor in the included charging case, and you’ll also score features like Adaptive Sound (automatically adjust volumes depending where you are) as well as the ability to “find your earbuds easily if you misplace them; hear them ring with Find My Device if they’re nearby, or see their last known location on a map.”

Here’s our hands-on review.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series features:

Pixel Buds A-Series wireless earbuds deliver rich, high-quality audio, no matter what you’re listening to.

With a flush-to-ear design, three eartip sizes, and a stabilizer arc, the wireless earbuds stay in place and create a gentle seal for amazing sound.

Get up to 5 hours of listening time or 2.5 hours of talk time with a single charge, or listen for up to 24 hours with the charging case.

Play music, get directions, check the weather, or have notifications read to you just by using your voice; or press and hold the earbud to talk to Google.

Pair the Pixel Buds A-Series with your Pixel or any Android device in just one tap; or quickly and easily connect to iOS or any other Bluetooth 4.0 plus device.

