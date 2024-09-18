HTC Vive debuts new Focus Vision VR headset with support for SteamVR titles, pre-order now

HTC Vive is upgrading its lineup of Extended Reality wearables with the new Focus Vision headset. Priced at $999.99 shipped, this new headset promises gamers a better experience compared to older models with built-in eye-tracking, improved cameras, better hand-tracking, and more. The HTC Vive Focus Vision headset is available to pre-order today on Amazon and it starts shipping on October 18, 2024. Head below for more details and a closer look.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the HTC Vive Focus Vision headset features a 5K LCD, delivering a 2.5K resolution per eye with support for up to 90Hz refresh rate and a wide 120-degree field of view. HTC says the headset will gain 120Hz support over DisplayPort later this year, but it’s limited to 90Hz for now. Additionally, it also has two 16MP front-facing cameras for mixed reality, along with an infra-red flood light for hand tracking in low light, four external tracking cameras, and a depth sensor.

This new headset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 chipset which is paired with 12GB RAM and 128GB storage. It sports two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports, and you also get a microSD card slot for adding up to 2TB more capacity. The connectivity options of the Focus Vision headset include Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6, and you can swap out its battery while the headset is running, thanks to a built-in battery offering an additional 20 minutes of standby charge.

HTC has also confirmed that its DisplayPort kit will make the headset function like a standard PC VR headset, letting you directly connect it to your PC’s graphics card and enjoy Steam VR titles at full fidelity without a hitch.

VIVE Focus Vision features DisplayPort mode for PCVR, enabling lossless visuals by connecting the headset directly to a PC graphics card. With DisplayPort, gamers and enterprise users alike can enjoy content exactly as the developers intended, without degradation of quality. This is perfect for PCVR gamers who have SteamVR game collections, as well as enterprise organizations who want to deliver a powerful immersive experience.

The HTC Vive Focus Vision VR headset is now up for pre-orders on Amazon, and it comes with the headset, a pair of controllers, and the HTC Vive Wired Streaming Kit to enable PCVR experiences via the DisplayPort Mode. It’s priced at $999.99 shipped and will start shipping on October 18, 2024.

