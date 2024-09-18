HTC Vive debuts new Focus Vision VR headset with support for SteamVR titles, pre-order now

Karthik Iyer -
Best PC Gaming DealsNewsHTC
Pre-order! $1,000
Image showing a person wearing HTC Vive Focus Vision VR headset.

HTC Vive is upgrading its lineup of Extended Reality wearables with the new Focus Vision headset. Priced at $999.99 shipped, this new headset promises gamers a better experience compared to older models with built-in eye-tracking, improved cameras, better hand-tracking, and more. The HTC Vive Focus Vision headset is available to pre-order today on Amazon and it starts shipping on October 18, 2024. Head below for more details and a closer look.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the HTC Vive Focus Vision headset features a 5K LCD, delivering a 2.5K resolution per eye with support for up to 90Hz refresh rate and a wide 120-degree field of view. HTC says the headset will gain 120Hz support over DisplayPort later this year, but it’s limited to 90Hz for now. Additionally, it also has two 16MP front-facing cameras for mixed reality, along with an infra-red flood light for hand tracking in low light, four external tracking cameras, and a depth sensor.

This new headset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 chipset which is paired with 12GB RAM and 128GB storage. It sports two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports, and you also get a microSD card slot for adding up to 2TB more capacity. The connectivity options of the Focus Vision headset include Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6, and you can swap out its battery while the headset is running, thanks to a built-in battery offering an additional 20 minutes of standby charge.

HTC has also confirmed that its DisplayPort kit will make the headset function like a standard PC VR headset, letting you directly connect it to your PC’s graphics card and enjoy Steam VR titles at full fidelity without a hitch.

 VIVE Focus Vision features DisplayPort mode for PCVR, enabling lossless visuals by connecting the headset directly to a PC graphics card. With DisplayPort, gamers and enterprise users alike can enjoy content exactly as the developers intended, without degradation of quality. This is perfect for PCVR gamers who have SteamVR game collections, as well as enterprise organizations who want to deliver a powerful immersive experience.

The HTC Vive Focus Vision VR headset is now up for pre-orders on Amazon, and it comes with the headset, a pair of controllers, and the HTC Vive Wired Streaming Kit to enable PCVR experiences via the DisplayPort Mode. It’s priced at $999.99 shipped and will start shipping on October 18, 2024.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…
HTC

About the Author

Karthik Iyer

Karthik Iyer is a writer at 9to5Toys, serving recommendations and deals on PC, games, computing parts, and other gaming accessories.
SteelSeries’ 2024 Arctis Nova Pro spatial and tem...
Play all your SteamVR games on PlayStation VR2 with off...
Get ready to layer up for less with this Amazon Essenti...
Tap into Thunderbolt 4 with UGREEN’s Revodok Max ...
More comfortable work days are ahead with 50% off Flexi...
LEGO and Formula 1 hit the track with multi-year partne...
This cable management bundle tackles it all at $16 Prim...
Hisense’s new 144Hz Google CanvasTV with AirPlay ...
Load more...
Show More Comments