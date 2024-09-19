Bluetti’s latest AC50B 448Wh LiFePO4 portable power station now starts from the $279 low (Reg. $399)

We just spotted a great new deal through Bluetti’s official Amazon storefront on its AC50B Portable Power Station for $279 shipped, after clipping the on-page $20 off coupon. A quick note here: some folks are seeing the additional $20 off, and sadly some may not. Normally priced at $399, this newer model has only seen three previous discounts since it hit the market back in March, with the first two dropping costs to $299, and the most recent one from July’s Prime Day sales taking things further to $284. Today, Prime Day’s pricing has been dethroned after such a short period to mark a new all-time low, which gives you back $120 in savings and beats out the current discount on Bluetti’s website. There is one bundle option on this unit, coming with a 120W solar panel for $448, after clipping the on-page 10% off coupon.

Not a goliath like some of the larger campsite and home-supporting models on the market, the AC50B arrives as a far more compact unit clocking in at just 14.8 pounds, which houses the 448Wh LiFePO4 battery and pumps out a solid 700W of output power (1,000W peak). There’s a generally well-rounded amount of ports here too, with a car port, a USB-A port, and two of both USB-C and AC ports. The unit’s own battery recharges to 80% of its capacity in about 45 minutes when you plug it into a wall outlet, thanks to its upgraded turbo charging mode. You also have its solar charging capabilities as an option too, with a full battery reached in just 3 hours alongside a 200W panel. When considering its design, capabilites, and the full array of remote smart controls, this unit is a sound investment for folks in need of temporary power solutions over more year-round coverage.

You’ll also find Bluetti’s larger AC180 power station benefitting from some big discounts right now too, and adding this unit to your plans increases your available capacity up to 1,152Wh. You’ll also find plenty more options from a variety of brands in our Green Deals hub, with Jackery’s Explorer 100 Plus getting a lot of buzz right now while it’s at its newest low price, among others.

Bluetti AC50B Portable Power Station features:

[Camping Essential] – With 448Wh power and 700W output, this portable power station juices your phone, laptop, and camping gear. At only 14.8 lbs, you can pack up this unit for a mountain trip.

[Safe & Stable] – AC50B employs LiFePO4 batteries, lasting 3000+ cycles, almost 10-year lifespan. BLUETTI AI-BMS prevents overcharging and short circuits, ensuring both safety and optimal performance.

[Fastest Charging] – Activate Turbo Charging Mode via the BLUETTI App for 580W AC input, 0-80% in 45 mins. Get a full charge in 3 hours via 200W solar, or efficiently charge by car or generator.

[6 Ports in 1 Station] – The AC50B boasts 6 outlets including 2×700W AC outlets, 1×15W USB-A port, 2×65W USB-C ports and 1×12V/10A car port. It easily handles almost anything on your trip.

[What You Get] – BLUETTI AC50B portable power storage, AC charging cable, solar charging cable, car charging cable, user manual.

