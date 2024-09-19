It pays to stick with iPhone 15 now that ESR’s MagSafe cases are as low as $8 (Up to 43% off)

Folks that are sticking with iPhone 15 are being rewarded by up to 43% off ESR cases at Amazon. Our favorite from the bunch comes courtesy of the official ESR storefront there, and it’s the iPhone 15 Plus Clear MagSafe Case for $7.99 Prime shipped. Folks without Prime can avoid shipping fees by checking out with $35 in their cart. Regularly priced at $14, today’s markdown takes $6 off an already affordable MagSafe-ready case to deliver 43% in savings. Leading up to today, the best price we had tracked for this case was $10. Find out more about this case when you continue reading.

With iPhone 16 literally on its way to customers, this is arguably a great time to stick with iPhone 15. You’ll benefit from discounted accessories, and today’s markdown serves as proof. This case delivers a shiny new layer of protection so you can show off the look of your device. It’ll let your preferred colorway be on display for all to see. You’ll also benefit from MagSafe compatibility, allowing you to easily snap on wallets, attach to mounts, and the list goes on. This case adds just 1.22mm of thickness to your device, features raised edges, and “military-grade drop protection.”

Other iPhone-related deals we’ve spotted include this ultra-slim 12,000mAh power bank at $50. It’s only 7.3mm thick, making it even slimmer than your iPhone 15 without a case. You can also cash in and easily top off your iPhone with LISEN’s 69W 4-in-1 car charger at $17. With retractable cables and free USB-A and Type-C ports, there’s a whole lot to love about this car charger.

ESR iPhone 15 Plus Clear MagSafe Case features:

Compatibility: only for iPhone 15 Plus; full functionality maintained via precise speaker and port cutouts, ultra-thin with easy-press buttons

Stronger Magnetic Lock: powerful built-in magnets with 1,200 g of holding force enable faster, easier place-and-go wireless charging and a secure lock on any MagSafe accessory

Military-Grade Drop Protection: tested to ensure total protection with shock-absorbing Air Guard corners

