Logitech’s popular G PRO X SUPERLIGHT wireless gaming mouse is down to its lowest price at $87

The arrival of Logitech’s new G PRO 2 LIGHTSPEED has made one of its older, yet very capable and popular pro-grade mice a lot cheaper today. That’s right, the Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT in black is now down to $86.76 shipped on Amazon. That’s straight up a 46% discount on its $160 list price. It’s been fetching close to $120 in recent months, but today’s deal shaves a huge chunk of its price, marking a new Amazon all-time low. Head below for more details.

The Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT is a lightweight gaming mouse that weighs 63 grams, and it features the brand’s tried-and-tested HERO 25K sensor with support for up to 25,600 DPI. This ambidextrous mouse also has five programmable buttons. It supports Logitech’s LIGHTSPEED wireless connectivity with a dongle, and you can also use it in wired mode using a USB-C cable. Other highlights of the Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT gaming mouse include PowerPlay compatibility for wireless charging with an optional glide cover, a lightweight scroll wheel, included PTFE feet, and more.

If you’d like to pair it with a keyboard, then check out Logitech’s G PRO X TKL LIGHTSPEED keyboard at $150. It offers wireless connectivity and tactile switches and is down from its usual price of $199.

Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT gaming mouse features:

Meticulously designed in collaboration with many of the world’s leading esports pros. Engineered to win, being the pinnacle of our continued pursuit for the highest levels of performance.

Ultra-lightweight at under 63 grams, with hyper-minimal redesign achieving nearly 25% weight reduction compared to standard PRO Wireless mouse.

Powered by Lightspeed, PRO X Superlight is our fastest and most reliable PRO mouse yet.

Incredibly precise, fast and consistent control with Hero Sensor, designed from the ground up by Logitech G engineers for the best possible gaming performance.

Large, zero-additive PTFE feet deliver a smooth glide for a pure, fluid connection with the game. System Requirements-Windows 8 or later, macOS 10.11 or later

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!