Score the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection on all platforms down at just $20 today

Make sure you go check out the brand new 30th anniversary edition PS5 Pro, PS5 Digital, and DualSense controllers in epic PS1 gray, and scope out this deal on the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1. Amazon is now offering the iconic collection of stealth action espionage games on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch down at $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35 right now. Regularly up to $40, this is as much as 50% off and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is matching the best we have tracked on Amazon and makes for a great chance to ensure you’re all caught up before Metal Gear Solid Delta arrives. The collection includes Metal Gear, Metal Gear 2, Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2, Metal Gear Solid 3, Metal Gear (NES/FC version), and Snake’s Revenge along with plenty of extra goodies like digital graphic novels, a soundtrack, and more.
Nintendo Switch game deals
- Dave The Diver: Anniversary Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $17 (Reg. $20+)
- TMNT Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants $20 (Reg. $30)
- Monster Hunter Stories Collection $37 (Reg. $60)
- Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince $40 (Reg. $60)
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door $45 (Reg. $60)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection eShop $4 (Reg. $20)
- Goat Simulator 3 pre-order $30
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $45 (Reg. $60)
- Disney Classic Games Collection $19.50 (Reg. $27)
- Aladdin, The Lion King, and The Jungle Book
- Ape Out eShop $3.50 (Reg. $15)
- Cat Quest – The Fur-tastic Trilogy pre-order $50
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $25 (Reg. $50)
New Switch game pre-orders:
- Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60
- Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60
- Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60
- Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- Xbox Activision Blizzard Publisher Sale: Save up to 67%
- Xbox Open World Sale: Save up to 85%
- Super Bomberman R 2 PS5 $20 (Reg. $50)
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 $40 (Reg. $70)
- Or $42 on Xbox
- Dead Cells Xbox $10 (Reg. $25)
- Lies of P PSN $36 (Reg. $60)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collection $15 (Reg. $40)
- Sonic Frontiers $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Bandai Namco Publisher Xbox Sale up to 80% off
- RoboCop Rogue City $25 (Reg. $60)
- New NBA 2K25 pre-orders from $59.99 – Buy 2, Get 1 Free Eligible
- Star Wars Outlaws pre-order $70
- Madden NFL 25 pre-order at $70 with a FREE $10 Best Buy gift card
