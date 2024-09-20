Score the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection on all platforms down at just $20 today

Make sure you go check out the brand new 30th anniversary edition PS5 Pro, PS5 Digital, and DualSense controllers in epic PS1 gray, and scope out this deal on the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1. Amazon is now offering the iconic collection of stealth action espionage games on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch down at $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35 right now. Regularly up to $40, this is as much as 50% off and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is matching the best we have tracked on Amazon and makes for a great chance to ensure you’re all caught up before Metal Gear Solid Delta arrives. The collection includes Metal Gear, Metal Gear 2, Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2, Metal Gear Solid 3, Metal Gear (NES/FC version), and Snake’s Revenge along with plenty of extra goodies like digital graphic novels, a soundtrack, and more.

Nintendo Switch game deals

New Switch game pre-orders:

Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60

Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60

Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!