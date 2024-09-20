Score the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection on all platforms down at just $20 today

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps GamesKonami
Reg. $40 $20

Make sure you go check out the brand new 30th anniversary edition PS5 Pro, PS5 Digital, and DualSense controllers in epic PS1 gray, and scope out this deal on the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1. Amazon is now offering the iconic collection of stealth action espionage games on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch down at $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35 right now. Regularly up to $40, this is as much as 50% off and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is matching the best we have tracked on Amazon and makes for a great chance to ensure you’re all caught up before Metal Gear Solid Delta arrives. The collection includes Metal Gear, Metal Gear 2, Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2, Metal Gear Solid 3, Metal Gear (NES/FC version), and Snake’s Revenge along with plenty of extra goodies like digital graphic novels, a soundtrack, and more. 

Nintendo Switch game deals

New Switch game pre-orders:

  • Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60
  • Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60
  • Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

***Sony debuts new Shape of Play toys for PlayStation’s 30th anniversary, and might have just revealed the look of PS5 Pro

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Konami

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Madden NFL 24 on PS5/Xbox just $10 for today only, Madd...
August PlayStation Store sale live with over 2,400 titl...
Score this RODE filmmaking kit for you or the vlogger i...
Here’s an exclusive discount on all Nomad iPhone ...
Hisense 55-inch A6 4K Smart Google TV with AirPlay is d...
Upgrade your office or gaming space with $500 off Samsu...
Samsung’s 44mm Galaxy Watch 7 in silver has now d...
Bring home Amazon’s eero Pro 6E Wi-Fi mesh system to ...
Load more...
Show More Comments