Sony officially debuts epic PS1-style 30th anniversary PS5 Pro, PS5, controllers, and more!

We all sort of thought it was coming about as much as we thought it definitely wasn’t, but Sony just debuted the official new 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Console Bundles in epic PS1 gray! The pre-orders for PS5 Pro are set to kick off in just under a week’s time, but Sony is landing today with an exciting new announcement to take its 30th anniversary celebration to the next level with the new PS5 Pro, PS5 Digital, all of its controls now receiving a special, nostalgic coat of gray paint and retro PlayStation logos. Scope it all out below.

Sony officially debuts epic PS1-style 30th anniversary PS5 Pro and more

Sony already kicked off its 30th anniversary with some light announcements and some new collectibles, but we all knew (hoped) that wasn’t going to be it. And it’s not…very, very much not.

The new limited edition designs pay homage to 30 wonderful years of gaming, a journey made possible by the passion and support of our fans and talented game developers. Reminiscent of the very first PlayStation console to launch on December 3, 1994, this limited edition offering utilizes the original PlayStation color design and integrates it into the latest line of PS5 hardware products.

Here’s a look at all of the new 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Console Bundles, controllers, and more:

PlayStation 5 Pro Console – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition BundIe Includes the limited edition PS5 Pro console with 2TB SSD, Wi-Fi 7 in territories supporting this standard, and matching limited edition accessories – DualSense wireless controller, DualSense Edge wireless controller, DualSense Charging Station, and a Console Cover for a Disc Drive (Disc Drive sold separately). It also includes a Vertical Stand and special collector’s Items:





Original PlayStation controller-style cable connector housing

Four PlayStation Shapes cable ties

PlayStation sticker

Limited Edition PlayStation Poster (1 of 30 possible designs)

PlayStation Paperclip

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle Includes the limited edition PS5 Digital Edition console with 1TD SSD and matching limited edition accessories – DualSense wireless controller and a Console Cover for a Disc Drive (Disc Drive sold separately). It also includes a Vertical Stand and special collector’s Items:



PlayStation Portal Remote Player – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition (standalone)

DualSense Wireless Controller – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition (standalone)

DualSense Edge Wireless Controller – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition (standalone)

The PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection will be released on November 21 of this year and there will only be 12,300 units “of the PlayStation 5 Pro Console – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle available for customers to purchase, with limited edition numbers etched onto the unit. The number represents the month and date of the first PlayStation console launch.

