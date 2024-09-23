It’s not a massive drop, but here’s the first deal on AirPods 4 with ANC at $169 for folks grabbing a set now



Update: Amazon has also now dropped the base model AirPods 4 down to $119 shipped from the regular $129 price tag – this is the lowest and first straight cash deal we have seen yet.

While we are still tracking a solid $59 price drop on Apple’s AirPods Pro 2, Amazon just served up the first cash deal for folks looking to jump on the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation at $169 shipped. While this is a regularly $179 set of earbuds, this is also the first deal we have seen on Amazon and the lowest straight up cash deal yet. And while it’s certainly not a huge deal, if you’re looking to grab a set now, this is the lowest price around – they are still up at $180 via Best Buy – and you might as well as save some coffee money while you’re at it.

Another thing to keep in mind if you’re looking to grab a set now is Best Buy’s trade-in options. While you won’t find a straight up deal there like Amazon, you can land a set of AirPods 4 as low as $84 with a trade-in. All of the details on how to make this happen are waiting right here.

The new AirPods 4 debuted earlier this month alongside iPhone 16 and we have just recently had a chance to serve up our hands-on impressions – the short-form takeaway here is that they are “better in every way.”

The new Apple buds have been “redesigned for exceptional all-day comfort” with a “refined contour, shorter stem, and quick-press controls for music or calls.” Powered by the H2 chip, they are available in both the standard issue configuration or with active noise cancellation like the model we have spotted on sale at Amazon. They also sport the new Siri interactions Apple announced for AirPods Pro 2 – “now you can respond to Siri by simply nodding your head yes or shaking your head no.”

Our AirPods 4 vs AirPods Pro comparison and feature pieces are a great way to take a deep dive into what you’re in for.

AirPods 4 features:

AirPods 4 have been redesigned for exceptional all-day comfort and greater stability. With a refined contour, shorter stem, and quick-press controls for music or calls. Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking places sound all around you, creating a theater-like listening experience for music, TV shows, movies, games, and more. AirPods 4 feature the Apple-designed H2 chip. Voice Isolation improves the quality of phone calls in loud conditions. Using advanced computational audio, it reduces background noise while isolating and clarifying the sound of your voice for whomever you’re speaking to.

