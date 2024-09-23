Keep your favorite utensils and seasonings in reach with Joseph Joseph’s Duo Organizer at $10 (Save 33%)

A little bit of organization can go a long way towards improving the utility and appearance of just about any space. A fresh markdown at Amazon now allows shoppers to grab Joseph Joseph’s Duo Kitchen Counter Organizer for $9.99 Prime shipped. Don’t have Prime? Check out with $35 or more to avoid paying for shipping. Typically priced at $15, this offer takes 33% off to deliver $5 in savings. This markdown matches the historic all-time, making this one of the best times to score this for your kitchen. Continue reading to learn more about this organizer.

This organizer from Joseph Joseph aims to declutter a few utensils and gear that you frequently utilize around the kitchen. Not only does it include two individual storage containers, but also a tray for storing bottles, condiments, or seasonings. The aforementioned containers dock in place and everything easily dismantles to ensure you can quickly clean it whenever the need arises. A non-stick base helps prevent slipping and sliding around your kitchen counter.

Why stop there when we’ve got more deals to help you tidy things up around the house? One example includes this 6-tier pantry organizer at $23. But you can also cash in on Joseph Joseph’s Podium Storage Container Set at $33. For even more, be sure to drop by our dedicated home goods guide.

Joseph Joseph Duo Kitchen Counter Organizer features:

Organised storage for gadgets, utensils and condiment

Separate compartments for each

Dismantles for easy cleaning

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!