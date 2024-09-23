Razer’s PS5 Quick Charging Stand for DualSense gamepads now starts from $22 (Reg. $40)

Amazon is now offering the Razer Quick Charging Stand for PlayStation 5 DualSense controllers in black down at $21.99 Prime shipped. Folks without a Prime membership can dodge the shipping fee by checking out with items worth over $35 in the cart. Regularly fetching $40, this PS5 DualSense charging cradle in black is now seeing a solid 45% discount. Today’s offer also applies to this charger in red, while the blue variant is fetching $23 with a lighter 43% discount. This is the lowest price we have tracked for this charging cradle outside the Prime Day deal on select colors and some limited offers at retailers like Verizon which very few folks had a chance at. Head below for more details.

This charging cradle offers a simple and elegant way to charge your PS5’s DualSense controller when it’s not in use. It’s designed to fit the DualSense controllers well and can charge them up completely in “under 3 hours.” It has a curved design to hold your controller properly in place, and it even lets you “use the controller to navigate through the PS5 menus even while it’s docked on the charging stand.” This charging stand connects to your PS5 via a USB cable, and it has overcharge protection to prevent overheating and short-circuiting.

The black variant is perhaps the best pick here considering it’ll go well with pretty much all DualSense colors and finishes, including the upcoming PS1-style 30th anniversary edition controller. If you’re shopping for more gaming gear for your battlestation today, then be sure to stop by our PC gaming deals hub to see if something else catches your attention there.

Razer Quick Charging Stand features:

Quick Charge: Fully charges a PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller in under 3 hours and designed with overcharge protection to prevent overheating and short circuiting

Curved Cradle Design: Easily mount your controller and never worry about the charging stand falling over thanks to a design and stable build that perfectly seats the PS5 DualSense wireless controller

Matches PS5 DualSense Wireless Controllers: To perfectly suit your setup, this charging stand shares the same striking colors as the galaxy inspired DualSense wireless controllers

One-Handed Navigation: Ergonomically engineered so you can comfortably use the controller to navigate through the PS5 menus even while it’s docked on the charging stand

