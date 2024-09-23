Microsoft’s blue Series 2 Core Xbox Elite wireless controller hits $96 Amazon low

Amazon is now offering the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Gaming Controller in blue for $95.99 shipped. This $140 controller has been fetching $116 in recent months, but today’s 31% discount on its listed price makes it significantly lighter on your wallet. Thanks to today’s offer, this blue version is now fetching $14 less than its previous all-time low from last year, marking a new Amazon low. We’ve tracked a lower price for the white/black version, but this blue variant has never sold for less than today’s price. It’s matching one of the lowest prices we have tracked for the red version, which is still $96 at Target. Head below for more details.

The Core edition of Microsoft’s Xbox Elite Series 2 controller is similar to the pro-grade, all-black Series 2 Elite controller that’s currently fetching $141 on Amazon. It essentially delivers the same experience overall, and you only miss out on the extended collection of physical customization options. You can still swap out the thumbstick toppers, D-pads, and paddles to tweak them to your liking, and you also get exclusive button mapping options in the Xbox Accessories app, support for up to 40 hours of battery life, and more. This Core controller also comes with a USB-C cable, an additional D-pad, standard thumbsticks, an adjustment tool, and more in the box. Be sure to check out our hands-on review to learn more about the experience of using the controller along with a more detailed breakdown of the differences between the Core model and the older Elite Series 2 controller.

If you’re more of a mouse and keyboard person when it comes to gaming, then be sure to check out the deal that drops Razer’s Basilisk V3 X Hyperspeed mouse to $50, down from its usual price of $60. One of the styles of 8BitDo’s retro mechanical keyboard is also down to $70 today from its $100 usual going rate on Amazon.

Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Controller features:

Experience the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 featuring adjustable-tension thumbsticks, wrap-around rubberized grip, and shorter hair trigger locks.

Enjoy limitless customization with interchangeable components and exclusive button mapping options in the Xbox Accessories app.*

Save up to 3 custom profiles on the controller and switch between them on the fly.

Swap thumbstick toppers, D-pads, and paddles to tailor your controller to your preferred gaming style.

Stay in the game with up to 40 hours of rechargeable battery life and refined components that are built to last.

