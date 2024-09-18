Tap into Thunderbolt 4 with UGREEN’s Revodok Max docking station at new $160 low (Reg. $250)

If you’ve got a modern MacBook or Intel-powered PC laptop, the power of Thunderbolt 4 is ready and waiting. You can now score a steep discount on a compatible docking station with the official UGREEN storefront at Amazon dishing out some serious savings. The brand’s Revodok Max 208 Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station is down to $159.99 shipped. Typically sold for $250 or more, you’re looking at a minimum discount that amounts to 36% off or $90 in savings. Until now, the best offer we’ve tracked was $180, so you’re now able to beat that by $20. Curious what to expect from this docking station? Continue reading to learn more.

Want to power a couple of monitors and several peripherals at your desk using a single Thunderbolt 4 port? Well, this UGREEN offering is ready and waiting. It turns one Thunderbolt 4 port into three, adds three USB-A 3.2 inputs, and even Gigabit Ethernet. With 40Gb/s throughput at your disposal, not only will you be able to move files at incredible speeds, but can also drive two 4K monitors or one at 8K. An included 140W GaN charger powers the hub and your laptop at 85W.

If you can live without 40Gb/s transfer speeds, check out UGREEN’s 10Gb/s Revodok Pro at $120. It shaves $40 off today’s spending while still paving the way for two external 4K monitors and much more. And no matter which route you take, don’t forget that the brand’s aluminum 10Gb/s NVMe SSD enclosure is down to $16.

UGREEN Revodok Max 208 Thunderbolt 4 Dock features:

8-in-1 Massive Expansion: The 8-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Dock is equipped with 3x Thunderbolt 4(40Gbps, 15W), 3x USB A 3.2(10Gbps), a gigabit ethernet, and a 140W DC power ports, which can meet all your high-performance expansion needs.

Powerful Thunderbolt 4: With one upstream and three downstream Thunderbolt 4 ports, you can transfer data at speeds up to 40Gbps and display in resolutions up to 8K. Experience high-performance work like never before.

Dual 4K@60Hz or Single 8K Display: The Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station can extend up to two 4K@60Hz displays or a single 8K@30Hz display for Windows laptops, two 4K@60Hz displays or a single 4K@60Hz display for Macbook with Pro/Max version M-Chips & Intel chips, a single 4K@60Hz display for Macbook with basic M-Chips. Greatly improve your work efficiency and display experience.

