Baseus’ 65W dual-port flat wall charger delivers max power to iPhone 16 in style at $25 (50% off)

Apple upgraded iPhone 16 to be able to handle 45W of USB-C charging and we just spotted a solid deal on a notable wall charger than can help accomodate this (as well as charge anything else you own). One of the models that landed in our recent roundup of 45W+ models was the Baseus 65W Dual-Port Flat Wall Charger and it has now dropped down to $24.99 after clipping the on-page coupon at Amazon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $35. This one debuted on Amazon earlier this year at $60 but has fetched a regular price closer to $50 since early August. We have seen a few drops to $40, but today’s on-page coupon knocks 50% off to land within a few bucks of the lowest we have tracked.

Now clearly this wall charger has one thing going for it we don’t always see in this price range, and that’s its ultra flat form-factor. Able to hug the receptacle and more easily sneak behind furniture, it is 0.66 inches thick, features a Space Gray-like colorway, foldable prongs for easy transportation, and a dual-port setup – one USB-C and one USB-A.

Powered by 5th gen GaN tech with USB-C PD 3.0 and PPS charging, it can deliver up to 65W across its 2-ports – 45W over USB-C to provide the max juice for iPhone 16 (and previous-gen models) as well as 20W across the USB-A port. Baseus says the USB-C port can “charge your MacBook Pro 14-inch to 41%, an iPhone 14 to 50% or a Samsung S22 Ultra to 70% in 30 minutes.”

It ships with a 3.3-foot USB-C to USB-C cable in the box as well.

Baseus 65W Dual-Port Flat Wall Charger features:

Ultra-slim Design: This 0.66-inch low profile usb wall fast charger delivers fast charging, takes up less space in your bag, and can be accessed behind most furniture such as couches, beds and night stands to charge devices. Never have to pick between more space or more versatility when you travel

65W Fast Charging: Powered by 5th GaN with USB-C PD 3.0 and PPS charging technologies to deliver a powerful and efficient charge, Baseus USB C 65W charger can access up to 65W of power when using a single port to charge your MacBook Pro 14’’ to 41%, an iPhone 14 to 50% or a Samsung S22 Ultra to 70% in 30 mins.

Charge Two at Once, Optimized for Most Devices: Featuring 2 charging ports, a 45W USB-C port and a 20W USB-A port, Baseus Dual port charger allows for simultaneous charging of two devices. It is compatible with most devices, including iPhone, Samsung, as well as MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iPad Pro, Switch Dock, Steam Deck and so on.

